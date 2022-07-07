As I approach the halfway point of the summer, my thoughts about being editor-in-chief are conflicting.
Somedays, I find myself wishing away my days as editor-in-chief so I can go back to my time as a reporter. In all honesty, I don’t think I truly understand the feeling of “living in the moment.” Looking back, I wished away my time as a reporter — all I could think about was the “next step” or getting to the “top.” But now that I’m at the “top,” I want to go back to my roots.
You underestimate the true independence of being a reporter — the way you can go out into the world and find a story in its deepest crevices. Now I know what I said might be nonsense, and hear me out — I truly believe that everyone has a story to tell; you just have to be ready to listen. But being that person to open up to takes time; you need to get to know one another and build that mutual ground. That’s my favorite part of being a reporter — building those relationships and seeing their story through to the end.
I also miss those quick turnaround moments — especially when major news breaks.
Every journalist can remember that feeling of going out to the scene, talking to people, and getting that firsthand knowledge — it’s an indescribable feeling. That rush of adrenaline that flows through your veins as you work to find out what happened and racing to write your story as soon as possible is so addicting. I miss those late nights when I’m on the phone with my editor, talking through my story, all while chasing that deadline.
On the other hand, I get that same feeling when I’m the one guiding my staff through the breaking news. The best way I can compare this feeling is when you see your child or younger sibling ride a bike for the first time — that big smile on their face as they finally get the hang of it. You find yourself matching their energy, and you can feel their excitement fuel your happiness.
The desire to continue feeling this way is insatiable, and I want to be there for my staff every step of the day.
The stories that uplifted their communities’ voices, the ones that held those in power accountable, and the ones that simply brought a smile to your face — I can’t wait to read every one of them. I’m so happy to be here to help them gain their confidence and skill — and I can’t wait to sit and watch them pass on the lessons to the next generation.
It’s kind of funny, though; I’m already thinking about teaching the next generation of reporters when my own has barely begun. Now that’s an editor’s note for next time — until then, I’ll catch y’all later.
