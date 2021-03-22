Last summer after statewide protests, Gov. Kim Reynolds promised action to address racial profiling by police as she signed the More Perfect Union Act. So, what has she delivered since then? Nothing.
Reynolds and elected leaders from both parties have chosen to double down on anti-Black racism and white supremacy. They’ve refused to pass a statewide ban on racial profiling by police. Instead, they pushed three racist bills through the Iowa Senate.
S.F. 476 violates the 14th Amendment’s guarantee of equal protection by expanding on dangerous legislation that puts police officers above the law. S.F. 479, shamefully supported by every Senate Republican and nine Senate Democrats, removes local control and strips funds from towns that reduce their police budget. S.F. 534 makes drivers who injure protestors immune from civil liability, encouraging vehicular assault against people exercising our constitutional rights.
These bills are a clear attempt to punish young leaders within the Black Liberation Movement, who have raised legitimate questions about Iowa's white-dominated power structures and their consequences. Iowans deserve better leadership, and Citizens for Community Improvement Action members are fully prepared to vote out leaders who don’t listen to their constituents. If you’re ready to stop these bad bills, go to bit.ly/stop-bad-bills.
Opinion Policies
Editorials are longer opinion pieces that are written by a group of community members recruited across campus who address relevant issues on a local, national and international level. Editorials are research-based. The purpose of the Editorial Board is to promote discussion concerning relevant issues in the community while advising on possible solutions. Topics are chosen via relevancy and interests of the members, which are then discussed by the Editorial Board in order to reach a general consensus concerning the topic or issue.
Columns are hyper-specific to opinion and are written by only columnists employed by the Iowa State Daily. Columnists are unique because they have a specific writing day and only publish on those writing days. Each column undergoes a thorough editing process ensuring the integrity of the writer, and their claim is maintained while remaining research-based and respectful.
Columns may be submitted from community members. These are labelled as “Guest Columns.” These contain similar research-based content and need to be at least 400 words in length. The following requirements should be met: first and last name, email and relation or position to Iowa State. Emails must be tied to the submitted guest column or it will not be accepted or published. Pseudonyms are prohibited and the writer will be banned from submissions.
