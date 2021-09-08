Climate

Letter author Kara Grady encourages readers to take action against climate change.

When the sixth IPCC report came out, I knew it was time to take my level of climate action up a notch. I’ve been involved in the Fridays for Future strikes, in-person and online, since late 2019. Earlier this year I began a podcast on the intersections between my religion and climate change, which had reached almost 150 views. And I’d done several rounds of actions with the Sunrise Rays.

But I had never contacted my representatives directly about my fears of the future and how climate change has personally affected my life. So I wrote to all four about living under a sky shrouded in smoke, how my dad’s asthma and my sisters allergies were all inflamed, how my outdoor work was leaving me light-headed and faint due to the record-breaking temperatures. How my friends who run a small farm were having depression because there was no rain for weeks and weeks. I sent it off, wondering what kind of reply I would get, if any. 

To my surprise, I did get one. About a month later, a reply popped into my inbox from Senator Joni Ernst. Yet it was anything but a reply. In fact, reading through it, it sounded as if she and her team had never read my original message. There was no reference to my dad’s asthma, to my friends’ farm, to my own fears of the irreversible damage being done to our planet. Instead it was a childish ramble of saving taxpayer’s money and complaints of how her COST Act did not receive a vote. Not a single word addressed my concerns as her constituent, even though she claimed at the beginning, “It is important for me to hear from folks in Iowa on policy matters such as these."

Let me be clear. Our current Iowa senators and representatives do not care about our future. They do not care about the fires in the West, the drought gripping our state or how our children are expected to grow and thrive on an increasingly uninhabitable planet. And I guarantee that not a single one will be voting in favor of passing the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill with its extensive climate package.

So what can we as Iowans do if our representatives won’t listen or act for us? First, consider writing to Democrats of a neighboring state to thank them for supporting the reconciliation bill or urging them to do so. Centrists such as Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema need to know how important it is for us in red states that they vote in favor of the reconciliation bill. Support upcoming Democratic candidates who plan to make historic investments in clean energy. Consider donating to organizations working to battle misinformation in our state as well as laws infringing on our voting rights. If you’re a young person like me, join a Sunrise hub and take action for local and nationwide climate initiatives. 

We still have time and each other. As many older friends have told me, “Your generation are the ones we’ve been waiting for.” If our representatives will not listen to us, it's time to take matters into our own hands.

Kara Grady is an Iowa State alum

Opinion Policies

Editorials are longer opinion pieces that are written by a group of community members recruited across campus who address relevant issues on a local, national and international level. Editorials are research-based. The purpose of the Editorial Board is to promote discussion concerning relevant issues in the community while advising on possible solutions. Topics are chosen via relevancy and interests of the members, which are then discussed by the Editorial Board in order to reach a general consensus concerning the topic or issue.

Feedback policy

If you have a grievance concerning the content or argument of the Editorial Board, please contact either Opinion Editor Peyton Hamel (peyton.hamel@iowastatedaily.com) or the Editorial Board as a whole (editorialboard@iowastatedaily.com). Those wanting to respond to editorials can also submit a letter to the editor through the Iowa State Daily website or by emailing the letter to Opinion Editor Peyton Hamel (peyton.hamel@iowastatedaily.com) or Editor-in-Chief Sage Smith (sage.smith@iowastatedaily.com).

Column Policy

Columns are hyper-specific to opinion and are written by only columnists employed by the Iowa State Daily. Columnists are unique because they have a specific writing day and only publish on those writing days. Each column undergoes a thorough editing process ensuring the integrity of the writer, and their claim is maintained while remaining research-based and respectful. Columns may be submitted from community members. These are labelled as “Guest Columns.” These contain similar research-based content and need to be at least 400 words in length. The following requirements should be met: first and last name, email and relation or position to Iowa State. Emails must be tied to the submitted guest column or it will not be accepted or published. Pseudonyms are prohibited and the writer will be banned from submissions.

Read our full Opinion Policies here. Updated on 10/7/2020

Tags

(1) comment

Seymour Trout

Man-made climate change is a popular delusion that does not exist. All your climate change ailments are figments of your imagination, like claiming ghosts are making you sick. You’re making yourself sick with your groundless fears. The proper course of action for our elected officials is to do nothing to solve a problem that does not exist except in the fevered brains of the true believers. The last thing we should do is load thousand dollar bills in a giant howitzer and shoot it in the sky to cure climate change.

I recommend you get a boyfriend. It will settle you down and focus your mind on useful things. Once you get an engagement ring on your finger it may cure your hysteria.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.