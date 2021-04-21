Iowa legislators are discussing a fuel mandate that would force gas stations to sell higher blends of ethanol and would ban the sale of ethanol-free 87 octane. While ethanol may seem like a good idea as a push for “clean” energy, it simply isn’t a good idea and hardly an effective approach to clean energy. All that being said, gas stations and their customers alone should get to decide what is best for their vehicle’s engine.
As a college student I am very concerned that this mandate will only drive gas prices up. By banning the sale of ethanol-free 87 octane, the only ethanol-free option available, premium gasoline, will cost 50 cents more per gallon! With limited budgets as students, we can’t afford a higher increase in gas prices. Gas prices are already rising. We are attending class full time, working part time when we can and going home to our families in the small amount of time that we get. It will make getting home even more difficult if we can’t afford the gas it takes to get there.
I hope everyone can join me in calling on our Iowa legislators to do the right thing and stop the fuel mandate (HF 859/SF 549) from becoming law.
Opinion Policies
Editorials are longer opinion pieces that are written by a group of community members recruited across campus who address relevant issues on a local, national and international level. Editorials are research-based. The purpose of the Editorial Board is to promote discussion concerning relevant issues in the community while advising on possible solutions. Topics are chosen via relevancy and interests of the members, which are then discussed by the Editorial Board in order to reach a general consensus concerning the topic or issue.
Columns are hyper-specific to opinion and are written by only columnists employed by the Iowa State Daily. Columnists are unique because they have a specific writing day and only publish on those writing days. Each column undergoes a thorough editing process ensuring the integrity of the writer, and their claim is maintained while remaining research-based and respectful.
Columns may be submitted from community members. These are labelled as “Guest Columns.” These contain similar research-based content and need to be at least 400 words in length. The following requirements should be met: first and last name, email and relation or position to Iowa State. Emails must be tied to the submitted guest column or it will not be accepted or published. Pseudonyms are prohibited and the writer will be banned from submissions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.