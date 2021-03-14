I was extremely disappointed in the increase of ticket prices for the upcoming 2021 football season. I completely understand the need to raise prices due to the financial losses in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, I think the $100 increase in Reserved Priority Seating is ridiculous. $50 is more reasonable. I just now looked up the University of Alabama's season ticket cost and their maximum seat is $535! Iowa State is charging $599 for a team that did not even win its conference championship, and Alabama has won six National Championships in the last 12 years (including last year).
In this time of need, I think it is very greedy of Iowa State to ask hard-working fans to spend even more money than what some can afford. Just because the football team is coming off its greatest season ever does not give Iowa State University the right to price gouge its fans. I am also not looking forward to the university asking for even more money for the upcoming projects that it does not need.
Shame on Iowa State during this time of trouble and despair.
Mike Schmid is an Iowa State parent who has been a season-ticket holder since 2007.
