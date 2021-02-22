Iowa needs a moratorium on new and expanding CAFOs. I am not suggesting to totally dismantle an entire industry, I am only asking everyone to take a step back, catch a breath and look to see who really benefits from the overall effects of this agri-industry.
Do family farmers benefit from the industrialization of agriculture; do people benefit from the industrialization of agriculture; does our land benefit from the industrialization of agriculture?
There is a better way, let’s work together so we all benefit from agriculture and animal husbandry. A moratorium would be the best option to get started on that way.
Sixty-three percent of Iowans across party lines want a moratorium on factory farms, yet Speaker Grassley says that the factory farm moratorium bill is D.O.A. Not one legislator should stifle debate on legislation, especially with such wide public support; HF440 should be put before a subcommittee for discussion.
Call Speaker of the House Pat Grassley at 1-515-281-3221 and share why a moratorium is worth supporting and demand he push for a subcommittee in the House and also demand he allow discussion of a moratorium by members of both parties.
Kenn Bowen is a community member.
Opinion Policies
Editorials are longer opinion pieces that are written by a group of community members recruited across campus who address relevant issues on a local, national and international level. Editorials are research-based. The purpose of the Editorial Board is to promote discussion concerning relevant issues in the community while advising on possible solutions. Topics are chosen via relevancy and interests of the members, which are then discussed by the Editorial Board in order to reach a general consensus concerning the topic or issue.
Columns are hyper-specific to opinion and are written by only columnists employed by the Iowa State Daily. Columnists are unique because they have a specific writing day and only publish on those writing days. Each column undergoes a thorough editing process ensuring the integrity of the writer, and their claim is maintained while remaining research-based and respectful.
Columns may be submitted from community members. These are labelled as “Guest Columns.” These contain similar research-based content and need to be at least 400 words in length. The following requirements should be met: first and last name, email and relation or position to Iowa State. Emails must be tied to the submitted guest column or it will not be accepted or published. Pseudonyms are prohibited and the writer will be banned from submissions.
