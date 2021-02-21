Texas Flag

Managing Editor and columnist Logan Metzger calls on all Iowan citizens to support Southern states due to the devastation of harsh winter conditions. 

Unprecedented winter storms have blanketed Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana causing bitter cold temperatures, with Texas facing the worst of it with widespread power outages throughout much of the state.

President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency, which makes people eligible for federal assistance. However, the need for help is immediate for many people as they struggle to find shelter, food and warmth in these dangerous freezing conditions. 

I am calling on everyone who is able to please send aid in whatever form you can, many organizations and groups require monetary assistance, whereas others accept donations of other kinds. Please if you are able, take the time today and read this list, find a group that you would like to help and donate if you can. If you cannot donate, please share the information of these groups far and wide so we can provide assistance to those in need.

Texas

Oklahoma

Louisiana

Logan Metzger, the managing editor of content, is a junior in English education. 

