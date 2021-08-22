Editor's Note: This piece is a part of the series "Let's talk."
I think life is full of new beginnings. Daily, weekly, monthly and yearly we get the chance to reinvent ourselves over and over again. That is a beautiful thing because at the end of the day you don’t have to be the same person, you can choose a different you.
The beginning of the school year, coming up so soon, got me thinking about this. Every class will be brand new and all of us will be readjusting, from freshmen to faculty. The past two years have been strenuous on all of us; living through unprecedented times has been a whirlwind.
Aug. 23 marks a new beginning for all of us. We get to open a new chapter in our lives, hopefully a better one than where we have been. All of us should take advantage of this and utilize our new beginnings to their full potential.We have a fresh page to start on, to be a better student, friend, partner, sibling and person. Being a better person is something we can strive for on the daily.
I am sharing with you all some new beginnings I am making for myself this year, so I can be better overall. Because, if the past two years have taught me anything, it is that life can change on a dime.
Preparing for the week on Sundays.
One of my roommates last year inspired this (shoutout to Hailey!). I would watch her meal prep on Sundays, so during the week she could reheat the food and have a much easier time balancing her evenings. So, I am starting this semester. Preparing for the week will include making sure I have meals ready for the week and also writing in my weekly planner. Knowing what is happening in my week allows me to plan out what I am doing each day. As a student with a job, my life can become crazy. Planning out my weeks early can prevent a lot of stress later.
Getting myself into a routine.
I struggle getting up in the morning. I am NOT a morning person in the slightest. You can imagine my joy when I discovered I was going to have a 7:45 a.m. class this semester. But I want to try and make the best of it, because honestly, maybe I am a morning person and I just don’t know it. I have set a routine up for myself. I will get ready and be in bed by 10 p.m. so I can be awake at 6:30 a.m. That means at night I will make water and coffee for the next day, pack my lunch, pick my clothes out and pack my backpack. That will make my mornings much less stressful and a routine will be nice to fall back on.
Getting out of my apartment
Last semester, I spent a lot of time in my apartment. This semester, I want to get out and be on campus more. I want to spend more time in the library and finding study spots on campus (let me know if you have any!). Heading to my professor’s office hours and spending more time getting to know them is a goal of mine too. Getting out of my own space will allow me to focus more and get more things done.
Your new beginnings do not need to be huge. Small adjustments can help make your life better. Take the opportunity to try new things. You may love them. Seize the day every single day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.