Editor's Note: This piece is a part of the series "Let's talk."
In the past couple of weeks, it was national son and daughter days. So social media was flooded with parent’s posting pictures of their children, proclaiming to the world how proud they are of their offspring.
I love seeing these posts, but this year I could not help but think of the children who are not getting posted about. The children whose parents are not supportive of them because they came out as trans this year, the children whose parents are too busy drinking from the bottle, the children whose parents are too busy searching for another high, the children whose parents are too busy doing anything else but being a good parent.
These children need our love and support too. They are struggling in an already unfair and cruel world; love and support would mean a great deal to them. The world is failing these sons and daughters, but we are too involved in our own messes to notice. These sons and daughters deserve more than their own personal hell they are living in.
To these sons and daughters, I see you. You deserve more and I wish that I could give you that. But unfortunately, I am a 20-year-old college student with not much authority in this world. You are loved and the world will become better for you, I know it. Please, just persevere through the personal hell you are in. It will be okay. You are strong and the world needs your shining spirit.
To the sons and daughters who experienced a good national son and daughter day this year, I am so happy for you. Being recognized by your parents for being who you are is an amazing thing. Having your parents affirm you exploring your gender and transition is important. I am very happy your parents are welcoming of your transition for you.
National son and daughter days are a way for parents to express the joy and pride they have in their child(ren). I think having these days are productive and a good thing, but I wish they did not have to be attached to gender.
Not everyone expresses their gender identity in the same way, so having a day to just be proud of your child would be better. While you could still recognize your son or daughter that day, leaving it more open-ended seems like a better option. This way children who are non-binary or genderqueer do not have to be left out or isolated.
National son and daughter day is a good way to express pride in your offspring. I think they are necessary days to have, because quite frankly in our society we do not express appreciation for those in our life enough. I hope that you had a good day and your parents expressed some appreciation for you that day. If that is not the case, I am very sorry and wish your parents had. You deserve love and support every day, but especially on this day. National sons and daughters day has some work to do to be better for all the children.
