tuition header

Columnist Sarah Poyer discusses college tuition costs.

Some of my best friends moved back to Ames this weekend, which means we have been spending a lot of our time together. The other day, we started discussing school. 

Our time here at Iowa State has been anything but normal; we have only had one normal semester. We started talking about how excited we are for a normal year. That discussion quickly turned into one of finance. 

With COVID-19 in 2020, the Iowa Board of Regents decided to not increase tuition, which was a blessing for a struggling society. This kindness was unfortunately not extended to this upcoming school year.  

On July 28, the Iowa Board of Regents announced the three state schools (Iowa State, the University of Iowa and the University of Northern Iowa) would all see an increase in tuition prices.  Each school is seeing an increase of over $100 for in-state tuition alone. 

Out-of-state tuition is also seeing a significant rise in tuition. Students who come from out of state will see a rise of over $200.

These increases are coming after a very hard year. People are not super stable yet, and many of us are still recovering from the turmoil that COVID-19 caused. When we found out the news, my best friend from out of state was so upset. Her tuition was being increased by so much out of nowhere. 

After I heard of these increases and discussed them with my friends, I needed to know more. It seems like every single year, college tuition costs are climbing up. Between 2000 and 2018, the average cost of tuition had gone up by 33 percent. That's a large increase for 18 years, and now I am sure the increase is even higher. 

Why is college becoming so expensive so fast? State funding seems to be a big driving force behind the rises we are seeing. If states are cutting funding, then colleges and universities have no other choice but to raise tuition to make money. According to one study, 80 percent of price increases in 2001 and 2008 were simply because of state funding cutbacks. State cutbacks causing big tuition increases is a problem. 

Families cannot afford these large tuition amounts. Many families are struggling simply to make ends meet, especially after the year we've had. Worrying about the cost of college is probably the last thing on their minds. Many students are likely shying away from heading to college because of the high costs. Higher costs driving students away from colleges is only bound to make a vicious cycle. 

We need to be protecting college students from exploitation of their bank accounts. Going to college is expected of students. We need to make it so they can afford to go and enjoy doing so. 

Sarah Poyer profile pic

Columnist Sarah Poyer is a junior in women's and gender studies and journalism with a minor in biology. 

Opinion Policies

Editorials are longer opinion pieces that are written by a group of community members recruited across campus who address relevant issues on a local, national and international level. Editorials are research-based. The purpose of the Editorial Board is to promote discussion concerning relevant issues in the community while advising on possible solutions. Topics are chosen via relevancy and interests of the members, which are then discussed by the Editorial Board in order to reach a general consensus concerning the topic or issue.

Feedback policy

If you have a grievance concerning the content or argument of the Editorial Board, please contact either Opinion Editor Peyton Hamel (peyton.hamel@iowastatedaily.com) or the Editorial Board as a whole (editorialboard@iowastatedaily.com). Those wanting to respond to editorials can also submit a letter to the editor through the Iowa State Daily website or by emailing the letter to Opinion Editor Peyton Hamel (peyton.hamel@iowastatedaily.com) or Editor-in-Chief Sage Smith (sage.smith@iowastatedaily.com).

Column Policy

Columns are hyper-specific to opinion and are written by only columnists employed by the Iowa State Daily. Columnists are unique because they have a specific writing day and only publish on those writing days. Each column undergoes a thorough editing process ensuring the integrity of the writer, and their claim is maintained while remaining research-based and respectful. Columns may be submitted from community members. These are labelled as “Guest Columns.” These contain similar research-based content and need to be at least 400 words in length. The following requirements should be met: first and last name, email and relation or position to Iowa State. Emails must be tied to the submitted guest column or it will not be accepted or published. Pseudonyms are prohibited and the writer will be banned from submissions.

Read our full Opinion Policies here. Updated on 10/7/2020

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.