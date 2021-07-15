I think best friends are extraordinary creatures you find in your life. My best friends have seen some of the highest mountains with me and some of the lowest pits. They stick by me regardless of both, for which I am forever grateful.
I hope each person reading this gets to experience the kind of love and best friendship I have been lucky to receive.
I owe a big thank you to the first best friend in my life — someone who has seen some of the biggest heartaches in this world yet is one of the kindest souls I have ever met. Although we don’t talk as much as we used to, every time we need each other, we're there for each other. Thank you for being the first person to show me who a best friend is. I love you.
To my childhood best friend, from kindergarten to now, our friendship has remained strong. I love that we can still check in with each other, even though our lives have taken different paths. I hope you know how strong you are and how much I admire you daily. I hope the world gives you everything beautiful you deserve.
The next shoutout I owe someone is my friend, whom I met in algebra. Your courage to tackle the world day after day is so admirable. Thank you for always being ready for random FaceTime calls, sending me fun sloth and cat pictures and for the advice you give me. I appreciate you more than I can put into words. Thank you for being you. I love you so much.
My quiet friend I met sophomore year of high school has taught me so much. Having fun in life is essential; working tirelessly doesn't help you when you're drained. You always make me laugh and feel better about myself when the days seem impossible to tackle. We don’t have to be doing something for our time together to feel special. I cherish that. I don’t tell you enough, but I love who you are. I am so grateful for you and all of our adventures.
The following two friends are getting lumped together. Our friendship is something best described as how we function as the three of us. We met standing in line at a concert, which is honestly the craziest beginning of a friendship I have had. We live in states so far apart from each other, making our friendship unique because although we're far apart, I feel so close to you. Thank you for all the support we give each other and the laughs. You two will make the world a better place; you're going to change the world. I love you more than words can express.
The next friend I could write a whole book about our friendship alone: We have proven the definition of loyalty. Fights have caused us to drift apart for long times, but somehow, we always find our way back to each other. We've called each other crying at midnight and shown up at the drop of a hat. Our friendship withstands the tests of loyalty, distance and time. We show that our friendship is here to stay. Thank you for everything, I love you and I believe in you.
To the person who was like my first roommate: our friendship is one I value a lot. You have shown me so much in the world. Encouraging me to take care of myself and be true to myself is one of the best things you have done for me. Thank you. Our friendship is irreplaceable, and I don’t think anyone will ever share the bond you and I do. I know we don’t say it to each other, but I appreciate and love you so much.
To my forever roommate, you are one of the most genuine people I've met. I think that's the coolest thing about you. The way you are so genuinely you, without worrying about others’ judgment, inspires me so much. I know the world has been challenging for you lately, but you have so much strength inside of you. I know you are going to make it through and go so far in this world. Thank you for everything; I love you.
To the only guy on this list: thank you for being like a big brother to me. How knowledgeable you are about things and willing to share it with whoever asks is so neat. I hope you know how lucky the world is to have you in it; thank you for all you have done.
There’s another group of two because I cannot separate it. I met you two at a time when I needed you most; the laughter our ears have heard, the tears we have shed together, the fights we have had and everything in between is so beautiful. The three of us are going to be best friends for a long time, and that makes me so incredibly happy. Both of you have conquered some nearly impossible things, and I am proud of you for that. I love you both so incredibly much.
To the person who gives some of the best hugs I've ever had: Thank you for walking into my life when you did. We've shed so many tears together and had the best talks during those times. You've done so many amazing things in this world and will continue to do so. I am proud of you for overcoming everything you have. I know our friendship will withstand time and distance. I love you so much and cannot wait to give you the biggest hug.
To the person who has shown me how to be myself, I appreciate you so much. Your strength and kind soul are two things I admire about you the most. I love our sushi dates, movie nights and all the good conversations we have. Our friendship is still pretty young, but honestly, I can only describe our connection as best friends. I love you and all of the laughs we share.
I have a lot of best friends. Each friendship has a special and unique connection, and each one holds a special place in my heart. I am so thankful for every single friend I have. My friends are the family I get to choose.
I hope all of you reading get to find some amazing best friends. You deserve a tribe who will show up for you and be your people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.