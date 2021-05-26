kid with book

Opinion editor and columnist Peyton Hamel discusses the toxic expectations placed onto gifted children at young ages. 

Welcome high achievers, top-of-the-liners, 10-out-of-10 dimers. And welcome to those who hear about these gifted kids all too often.

The majority of people understand what a gifted child is. They can probably pinpoint one in a classroom or social setting with accuracy without knowing the actual aptitude of the child. The fluently outspoken, opinionated child is a classic example of who would be chosen as "gifted." Another could also be the quiet, observant introvert on the other side of the room. Either way, both are noticed.

According to the National Association for Gifted Children, "Students with gifts and talents perform — or have the capability to perform — at higher levels compared to others of the same age, experience and environment in one or more domains. They require modification(s) to their educational experience(s) to learn and realize their potential." 

While this realization is reinforced in academic settings, it is also highly influenced by everyday social interactions with others, especially adults. 

"You're so smart!"

"You have so much potential!"

"You're going to be a doctor or a lawyer someday." 

Gifted kids, how many times have you heard an adult tell you that you could be a doctor or lawyer someday? Adults, teachers and parents, how many times have you told a child that they could be a doctor or lawyer?

This social interaction is extremely harmful, especially when these children have to decide what to do after their academic journey ends. It sets such a high standard; it seems impossible to achieve. That's why gifted kids have a higher risk for anxiety, depression and harmful perfectionism. The National Association for Gifted Children restates these issues: "heightened awareness, anxiety, perfectionism, stress, issues with peer relationships and concerns with identity and fit." It's the pressure of living up to the expectations of others and their own. It's a killer. 

A special note should be made to emphasize the "concerns with identity and fit." Also note the "you're going to be a doctor someday." On a subconscious level, the fate for gifted kids has already been decided for them. Doctors, lawyers, etc.

I've been fighting this struggle myself. I've been toying with the idea of changing my possible career path from a medical and doctoral degree in cardiovascular research and medicine to cardiovascular therapy. It's going from a doctor to a physical therapist. Even though it doesn't seem like a gigantic gap, it certainly feels like one. 

"It's kind of shooting low knowing you, don't you think?" 

"You can achieve so much more. Why?"

"Seems like a waste of school. Are you sure?"

Each of these have been said to me in the last six months. Am I actually shooting low? Am I putting my brains to waste? Why is being a physical therapist considered so much lower on a ladder than a doctor? Aren't they both important? It's been a hard battle.

My whole life, I have been programmed to think the best occupations I can dedicate my life to are being a doctor or lawyer (or something of the like). Yes, they're important, but the world doesn't revolve around doctors and lawyers. I'm having a really hard time finding what I want to do with my life. And I know I'm not the only one that's fallen victim to the reality of what a college gifted kid's struggle looks like. 

Do I want to go to medical school because that's what people expect of me? Because I've had my mind set to that high of a hard-achieving goal that I haven't looked at anything else? Or do I actually want to be a doctor? 

We all know every field needs smart people. Innovative people. Creative people. Not just the fields full of doctors and lawyers.

I think all college students should ask these questions, not just those who are considered gifted kids. Do you want to be a teacher because your parents were, or are you really in love with being a teacher? If a brilliant child wanted to become a teacher, we wouldn't not support them. In fact, we would encourage them, but they would have to come to the idea of being a teacher on their own. 

The opinion of the gifted kid is the only one that matters. Don't set expectations of being a doctor or lawyer or another highly esteemed and hard-achieved occupation to gifted kids. Gifted kids will fixate on these goals because of their very nature. These expectations for gifted kids is toxic and harmful. 

In reality, some will become doctors and lawyers, and they will be happy with it. For the rest, it may be a battle to find something they love and feel like it's the perfect fit because, in an indirect way, they were told being a doctor and lawyer is the bar. 

To the gifted kids: You don't have to be a doctor someday. You have to be someone you are in love with and proud of. That's the only expectation you should set for yourself.

peyton hamel profile pic (copy)

Opinion Editor Peyton Hamel is a junior in kinesiology - human medicine and English. 

Opinion Policies

Editorials are longer opinion pieces that are written by a group of community members recruited across campus who address relevant issues on a local, national and international level. Editorials are research-based. The purpose of the Editorial Board is to promote discussion concerning relevant issues in the community while advising on possible solutions. Topics are chosen via relevancy and interests of the members, which are then discussed by the Editorial Board in order to reach a general consensus concerning the topic or issue.

Feedback policy

If you have a grievance concerning the content or argument of the Editorial Board, please contact either Opinion Editor Peyton Hamel (peyton.hamel@iowastatedaily.com) or the Editorial Board as a whole (editorialboard@iowastatedaily.com). Those wanting to respond to editorials can also submit a letter to the editor through the Iowa State Daily website or by emailing the letter to Opinion Editor Peyton Hamel (peyton.hamel@iowastatedaily.com) or Editor-in-Chief Sage Smith (sage.smith@iowastatedaily.com).

Column Policy

Columns are hyper-specific to opinion and are written by only columnists employed by the Iowa State Daily. Columnists are unique because they have a specific writing day and only publish on those writing days. Each column undergoes a thorough editing process ensuring the integrity of the writer, and their claim is maintained while remaining research-based and respectful. Columns may be submitted from community members. These are labelled as “Guest Columns.” These contain similar research-based content and need to be at least 400 words in length. The following requirements should be met: first and last name, email and relation or position to Iowa State. Emails must be tied to the submitted guest column or it will not be accepted or published. Pseudonyms are prohibited and the writer will be banned from submissions.

Read our full Opinion Policies here. Updated on 10/7/2020

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.