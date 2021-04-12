I think it's safe to say it has been a pretty terrible year. Between the pandemic, the isolation that accompanies it and a tense presidential election, we were all touched by stressors. Added to the equation is the elimination or reduction of many things people did to calm down, whether that was going to a football game or watching a new movie at the theater. So, getting to watch the gloriously obnoxious monster fest that was "Godzilla vs. Kong" was some of the most fun I have had in awhile.
Some of the fun of the movie was that the movie was the simple concept. It was two giant monsters that everyone knows slugging it out on a scale we haven't seen before. While they both had prequel movies to introduce you to the characters, you could easily have skipped them and enjoyed the main film.
In a world with the complicated Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise where you may need to watch 10 movies to understand the next film, or the dark DC universe that can't seem to find its footing, the Monster-verse is refreshingly casual. We don't need to research the subtle meanings of each item in the movie or know the names of the protagonists' mothers for the story to make sense. It is straightforward and is as advertised.
If you are looking for an Oscar-winning script, maybe skip this one. It's fun, but it feels like 70 percent of the budget went to CGI, 20 percent to recruit Millie Bobby Brown and the last 10 percent for the writers and rest of the script. My girlfriend and I found each other predicting the next scene or line because of how many overused one-liners and cheesy tropes were deployed throughout the movie.
But what you came for, the giant stupid monster fights, hit the ball out of the park. Modern technology finally lets us see these legendary beasts in their full glory and on a city-leveling scale. Blazing beams, haymakers and mythical weapons make this a CGI spectacle to remember.
Whether you see it in a socially distanced theater or from the comfort of your couch, I strongly suggest watching this goofy movie that can barely take itself seriously.
