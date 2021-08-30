In case you didn’t have anything to do over the weekend and had $60 to burn, you might have watched the Jake Paul versus Tyron Woodley fight. I didn’t have money to burn, but I did keep up-to-date on the fight as the monstrosity was unfolding. But there are a few things to take away from this fight, and the big one is Jake Paul needing to put his big boy pants on and fight a boxer.
If you don’t know, and I don’t know anyone who doesn't know, YouTube star Jake Paul has been trying to make a run as a legitimate boxer. The only problem is, he’s never had an actual boxing match. The young, annoying boxing prospect, who is currently 4-0 in his "boxing career," has never had a true boxing match. Against an actual boxer. Not just a fighter.
For those who are wondering how a potential boxer can have a 4-0 record without having an actual boxing match. It’s easy. He hasn’t fought a boxer. In his one amateur bout and four “professional” bouts, he has fought two YouTubers, Deji Olatunji and AnEsonGib, former basketball player Nate Robinson and two accomplished MMA grapplers in Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. The keyword there is “grappler.”
Both Askren and Woodley were successful collegiate and amateur wrestlers who attended the University of Missouri before entering the Octagon. Even though Woodley has a better striking game than every other fighter Paul has faced, he was still in unfamiliar territory as his fight against Paul was also his first boxing match.
In simpler terms, Paul restricted his two real opponents to the weaker parts of their game to give himself the best chance to win. Also known as wussing out like a scared baby who has to be the center of focus at all times anywhere. This is why he goes by the appropriate moniker of “The Problem Child.” And Woodley still took Paul the distance and gave him his first split decision victory, the first time an opponent has ever taken Paul past the second round. Even though Paul still won, the whole fight produced a shift in Paul’s career. He has to actually box now. Not just punch people from the internet or former champions that operated in a different sport.
And like a true fraud, he announced his retirement after the Woodley fight, in which he not only went eight full rounds but got tagged in as well. Both of which he has never done before.
Though many boxing purists and “haters,” including myself, have been calling every Paul fight either a stunt or potentially fixed like in the good old days of boxing, some have given him a bit more legitimacy. Especially after beating two former MMA champions. But there is still a glaring mark on Paul’s record. He has never fought a boxer. And if he wants to continue to gain respect in the boxing world, that is his next step.
Anyone who knows Paul’s antics and personality knows that he will most likely use this to pump up his seemingly endlessly inflating boxing reputation. But he still needs to fight someone who is a regular practitioner of the sweet science of the squared circle. And there are plenty of great cruiserweights and even light heavyweights who could prove a looming test for Paul and his true door to legitimacy.
The Cuban sensation David Morrell comes to mind. With an impressive 130-2 amateur record and 5-0 professional record, he would prove more than an adequate test for the fledgling Paul to challenge. Though he would have to cut weight and there has been nothing to show that Paul has the commitment to cut down on weight, which is much harder than putting it on. Morrell is the current interim WBA super middleweight champion and has as many professional KOs as Paul has all-around fights and would either be a quick fight for the champ as well as a chance for Paul to fast track himself in the boxing world. Though if that fight happens, it would be a non-title fight.
Another great boxer for Paul to face would be WBA heavyweight interim champion, Daniel Dubois. He has less amateur experience, fighting 75 bouts, but still finished with a 69-6 record before going pro. Dubois would give Paul the chance to bulk up more and work on his power punches more. It would be a great non-title test for Paul against a real boxer.
It may seem odd to recommend a fight against a champion for an emerging boxer with only two “real” bouts. But beating two former MMA champions does carry some weight, and the record isn’t always the final determining factor. But if Paul wants to gain legitimacy in the boxing world and not have to toil in the amateurs like every other fighter, which he clearly doesn’t want to do, he will have to start taking shots at champions and title contenders. And I truly hope he does. Because in this humble fan's opinion, that son of a [expletive] needs to get his mother[expletive] [expletive] beat for all of our sakes. I feel like we will all get closure then.
