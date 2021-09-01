Sixteen and pregnant, Laura walked into an abortion center. No one knew she was pregnant but her boyfriend. When she left a few hours later, no longer pregnant, she resolved to take her secret to the grave.
For 15 years, Laura kept her secret, carrying the guilt and shame through bad relationships and an abusive marriage. Then she realized that there were people to help her recover from her abortion.
Now, Laura leads Restored by Grace, a ministry to help women like her achieve hope, healing and restoration after the lies and pain of an abortion. Located only a few minutes from Ames, Laura works with women both one-on-one and in groups to help them find forgiveness and peace.
Freshmen, as you arrive on campus, know that there are resources both on and off campus to help you that don’t require ending a life.
Obria Clinic provides services for those experiencing unplanned pregnancy, looking for an ultrasound, or searching for STD testing. Single Parent Provision offers a support group for single parents only a few minutes away in Ankeny. Iowa State itself offers financial and academic help, and even has a special study space for caregivers and their children!
If you feel unable to care for a child, there are parents right here in Iowa who want to adopt! I’ve been very fortunate to work with Kim Laube at Lutheran Family Services, who works with single moms to help them find loving families for their newborn children. As someone with seven adopted cousins, five of whom were adopted as infants, I am so thankful for those parents who were willing to place their children in families like mine.
For those of you interested in saving unborn children or serving their mothers, you can help as well. Reach out to some of the organizations above and see if they could use help! Volunteer or donate to a pregnancy center like Obria in Ames or InnerVisions in Des Moines. Those of you in Ames who are politically inclined are uniquely positioned to influence Iowa’s legislative process when the session begins again in January. Join Students for Life or start a chapter of Democrats for Life. You might also follow my employer, The FAMiLY Leader, or any member of the Iowa Coalition of Pro-Life Leaders to see how you can influence Iowa’s laws to help protect unborn children.
Finally, if you are recovering from an abortion, please know that there is support for you as well. Consider emailing Laura at Laura@restoredbygraceministries.com, or reach out to Cornerstone Counseling Center here in Ames. There is forgiveness. There is hope. And you are not alone. There are loving, caring people who will walk with you on your path to healing.
Daniel Sunne is pursuing a Masters in History from ISU.
