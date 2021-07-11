Laughter

Columnist Cameryn Schafer and partner Cole take their mothers on a vacation. Not everything goes as expected, but laughter alleviates the gravity of their circumstances. Laughter really is the best medicine.

Editor's Note: This column is a part of a series called “I’m hyperfocusing on...”.

Cole and I are taking our mothers on a road trip to Florida this week. I can’t claim credit for this; it was all Cole’s idea. He put in the work to get the camper van ready to go, planned out our stops and kept everybody up to date about the upcoming departure. We left a few days ago, and we will be in Atlanta at the time this is published.

We made it to St. Louis just before sunrise Friday morning, and we spent a few days there, making sure to see all the sites we were hoping to see, and a couple extra ones, too!

On Saturday, we made it to the St. Louis Zoo after a rainy morning. The skies cleared up right as we got to the parking lot, so we decided to leave our ponchos in the van. We were excited for a day full of adventures and animals. We started off with the herpetarium, teaching our mothers about each one and taking notes for ourselves. Our moms laughed about each little gasp of glee when Cole or I saw an animal that we were biased toward. We continued on, learning every step of the way.

We made our way to the okapis, which are Cole’s favorite and also happened to be hiding indoors at the time. Then we got some lunch and enjoyed a moment of air conditioning. As we finished our food, we planned out the rest of our trip through the zoo to ensure we’d see everything we wanted to. We headed over to the stingray cove to feed the rays. It was a step outside of Lisa’s comfort zone, but as she felt the first stingray and gave a little “Oooooh,” we all had to giggle.

Hippo fight

The zoo is full of a variety of animals, and often many surprises. Schafer witnessed a hippopotamus fight for the first time during the visit to the St. Louis Zoo. This was only one of the several firsts Schafer experienced on the road trip.

We finished feeding the stingrays just in time to watch the sea lion show, where we learned about how the animals are trained to participate in their own medical care. Mandy the sea lion showed us her tricks and imitated other animals while we all applauded (at her instruction to do so).

We continued on to the Dinoroarus exhibit, which consists of animatronic dinosaurs to replicate prehistoric environments. Our certified dino expert, Cole, was excited by the accuracy of the dinosaurs and all the facts they provided. From the dilophosaurus to the coelophysis and even the T. rex, it was all very accurate. The exception was the “move a dino!” sign referring to a dimetrodon, which wasn’t an actual dinosaur.

As we moved on to the last exhibit, the rain came back. It just so happens that the exhibit we were entering was River’s Edge. We jokingly announced we were experiencing authenticity and marched through. We got through about two-thirds of the exhibit before the downpour began. We joyfully shouted another “Authenticity!” as we ducked from tree to tree, stopping briefly to see each animal. We saw an elephant eating foliage, a pair of hippos fighting and even a cheetah running through the rain. Once we got to the end of the exhibit, we headed back to the van as quickly as we could.

My first step into the parking lot was into a puddle almost up to my knee. We kept on running, and with the van in sight, I heard a crash. I turned around, unable to see through the rain at this point, wondering what had happened.

A trip to the er

Sometimes life has bumps in the road. On this particular day, that bump involved Schafer's partner, Cole, splitting his head in the parking lot. Thankfully, the staff in the emergency room were very helpful and Cole is doing much better.

I ran back through the curtains of water to see Cole on the ground, holding his head. I moved his hand and found the dreaded crimson liquid in his hair.

We got him off the ground and hurried back to the van. As Lisa examined the wound where Cole split his head, my mother got a towel and ice pack and I plugged the nearest emergency room into the GPS app. On the drive to the emergency room, Cole made jokes. I don’t remember what they were, but I remember that it was funny. Honestly, his jokes made it hard to focus on the fear of what was happening.

When we got to the emergency room, I went inside with Cole. With the COVID restrictions, our moms had to wait in the parking lot. He got checked in and we laughed through the entire time in the waiting room. I quizzed him about dinosaurs until the doctor came in, and we continued joking until we were discharged a little over three hours later with five new staples holding his scalp closed.

Through every step of the trip, we’ve been laughing. It’s said that laughter is the best medicine, and after the events of the first state, we would all agree. Sometimes the best way to get through something difficult is to find a source of laughter.

cameryn schafer profile

Cameryn Schafer is a senior majoring in dietetics and animal ecology pre-vet with a minor in classical studies.

Opinion Policies

Editorials are longer opinion pieces that are written by a group of community members recruited across campus who address relevant issues on a local, national and international level. Editorials are research-based. The purpose of the Editorial Board is to promote discussion concerning relevant issues in the community while advising on possible solutions. Topics are chosen via relevancy and interests of the members, which are then discussed by the Editorial Board in order to reach a general consensus concerning the topic or issue.

Feedback policy

If you have a grievance concerning the content or argument of the Editorial Board, please contact either Opinion Editor Peyton Hamel (peyton.hamel@iowastatedaily.com) or the Editorial Board as a whole (editorialboard@iowastatedaily.com). Those wanting to respond to editorials can also submit a letter to the editor through the Iowa State Daily website or by emailing the letter to Opinion Editor Peyton Hamel (peyton.hamel@iowastatedaily.com) or Editor-in-Chief Sage Smith (sage.smith@iowastatedaily.com).

Column Policy

Columns are hyper-specific to opinion and are written by only columnists employed by the Iowa State Daily. Columnists are unique because they have a specific writing day and only publish on those writing days. Each column undergoes a thorough editing process ensuring the integrity of the writer, and their claim is maintained while remaining research-based and respectful. Columns may be submitted from community members. These are labelled as “Guest Columns.” These contain similar research-based content and need to be at least 400 words in length. The following requirements should be met: first and last name, email and relation or position to Iowa State. Emails must be tied to the submitted guest column or it will not be accepted or published. Pseudonyms are prohibited and the writer will be banned from submissions.

Read our full Opinion Policies here. Updated on 10/7/2020

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.