sexual assault victim

Letter writer Caroline Chantry laments over a sexual assault case 40 years ago and reflects on how victims at Iowa State are treated today, urging for more action. 

It is with great interest that I have followed the conversation in the ISU Alumni Magazine about systemic racism and ways to work toward racial justice. I am glad to see it, particularly those letters requesting that the conversation continue. I am sure most of you are well aware about the national conversations about apologies and reparations. 

I was similarly interested, in fact delighted, to read the discussion in the Iowa State Daily about the March 2021 conference on Violence Against Women and Women’s Health convened for Women’s Week. Particularly, what stood out for me, were the statements by Margo Foreman, assistant vice president of equal opportunity, that “there is not enough of an expectation for men to contribute to the issue of violence against women” and “The trend that bothers me … is how men’s responsibility and their [lack of] energy toward fixing the problem is still not being called out as much as it probably should be.”

This rings true to my experience at Iowa State (as well as elsewhere) and triggered the thought that perhaps sexual violence against women is also a situation where we should consider apologies for our institutional failure to handle sexual violence against women appropriately.

Specifically, I sat on the All University Judiciary Committee at Iowa State from 1975-1977 as the sole student representative. For at least part of that time, as I recall, I was also the sole female representative. A case of rape came to the committee, for which a football player was found guilty. I was astonished when I was the sole dissenting vote that his punishment’ consist only of being required to sit out one football game. The male members of the committee were concerned that if he was expulsed from the team, (my suggestion), he would miss the rest of his senior season. Apparently, that was unacceptable despite his egregious criminal behavior. Clearly the men on the committee were sympathizing more with the perpetrator than with the victim.

Although it is now over 40 years later, I would plea to the university that they locate the victim if possible and apologize to her, the greater university community and the general public for their irresponsible handling of her case. Reparations are not fathomable to me in this instance, but perhaps I lack imagination. This case has bothered me for the past 40 years, so I can only begin to imagine her experience then — and more recently — as similar cases have received more public awareness in recent years.

I look forward to hearing your thoughts as an institution and as a community.

Opinion Policies

Editorials are longer opinion pieces that are written by a group of community members recruited across campus who address relevant issues on a local, national and international level. Editorials are research-based. The purpose of the Editorial Board is to promote discussion concerning relevant issues in the community while advising on possible solutions. Topics are chosen via relevancy and interests of the members, which are then discussed by the Editorial Board in order to reach a general consensus concerning the topic or issue.

Feedback policy

If you have a grievance concerning the content or argument of the Editorial Board, please contact either Opinion Editor Peyton Hamel (peyton.hamel@iowastatedaily.com) or the Editorial Board as a whole (editorialboard@iowastatedaily.com). Those wanting to respond to editorials can also submit a letter to the editor through the Iowa State Daily website or by emailing the letter to Opinion Editor Peyton Hamel (peyton.hamel@iowastatedaily.com) or Editor-in-Chief Sage Smith (sage.smith@iowastatedaily.com).

Column Policy

Columns are hyper-specific to opinion and are written by only columnists employed by the Iowa State Daily. Columnists are unique because they have a specific writing day and only publish on those writing days. Each column undergoes a thorough editing process ensuring the integrity of the writer, and their claim is maintained while remaining research-based and respectful. Columns may be submitted from community members. These are labelled as “Guest Columns.” These contain similar research-based content and need to be at least 400 words in length. The following requirements should be met: first and last name, email and relation or position to Iowa State. Emails must be tied to the submitted guest column or it will not be accepted or published. Pseudonyms are prohibited and the writer will be banned from submissions.

Read our full Opinion Policies here. Updated on 10/7/2020

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.