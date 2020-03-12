Iowa State recently announced that classes will move online rather than face-to-face for the two weeks after spring break.
With this change comes a lot of questions, and since this is a new area for all of us, everyone is trying their best to come up with answers that are logical, reasonable and, above all, safe. When it comes to being journalists at the Iowa State Daily, and students at the same time, we have discussed a lot of possible avenues for us to proceed that are safe for all of our staff members, but also keep you all informed.
Other than staying safe during this time, it is extremely important to stay informed. This is why we will still be producing daily content for our website, social media and Daily Dose during this two-week time frame.
While we will not be printing a physical print product during these two weeks out of safety precautions for our staff, we will be working remotely to still produce content and get you all the news you need to know.
Our staff is encouraged to not come into the office if they do not feel well or comfortable coming in. Safety is our number one priority, and we are cleaning our office spaces and promoting good hygiene.
You can expect us in your inbox with our Daily Dose newsletter six days a week, with new stories on our website every day and constant updates on our social media platforms.
Make sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook to stay as up to date as you can.
We also want you to engage with us. This is such a unique and odd experience for everyone, so share with us what you are doing over the two weeks that classes are online. Are you taking your exams at three in the morning? Doing classwork in your pajamas or underwear? Are you concerned about missing out on possibly the last few weeks of the semester with your friends?
We want to be that platform for you to share your thoughts and experiences. This is such a big thing that we are a part of right now, and documenting it and sharing our ideas is the best way to bring us all together. I am sure the thoughts and concerns you are having are shared by others. You're not alone in this.
Please reach out to us if you are interested in sharing your experiences and thoughts during this time. We would love to hear from you, and think it's important that we are still connected even if we all aren't on campus.
No matter where you will be during the two-week online transition period, we will be with you. News and information are powerful tools, and we are your main source for the latest information. But we also will be producing even more lifestyle and student life content to engage with the community and entertain you for when you take breaks between your online classes.
Thank you for continuing to let us be part of your Iowa State experience, and whenever and wherever you need us, we will be there for you.
Stay safe and stay healthy, Cyclones.
