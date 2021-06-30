Fast food

Columnist Grant Tetmeyer explains how it may actually be a good idea to eat at local restaurants rather than dining at fast food chains. 

Editor's Note: The following column is a satire piece.

Subway has been dealt another disastrous biological blow to their fresh food facade. For years, this mecha of fresh fast food has sold us the lie that there is a perfect ratio of lettuce, cheese, meat and sauce with never more than six olives. They even hired a criminal to tout this false fresh fairytale. And now, they have been exposed. 

For those who don’t follow current events, Subway has started to serve less and less sandwiches. It began in 2020, when the Irish Supreme Court declared the bread employed by Subway restaurants can’t be classified as bread because of the high sugar content. Then it was discovered through testing that the famous "fresh-sourced tuna" celebrated by customers has been found to be a fraud. It is nothing more than a simple fishy falsehood forced on our feebly food consumption. Not even the chicken is real chicken. It is simply pressed tofu and 3D-printed turkey strips that activate a tracking device, allowing big food to track you and your hunger and gastric levels so they can draw you in to eat plastic food. 

But what we need to focus on now is how we move forward from here. Eating healthy every night has become far too expensive to the point of almost being considered a luxury, and clearly, we can’t trust our local fast food chain restaurant anymore. We might have to actually consider the last and worst alternative: supporting local restaurants. 

Now, I know this is insane. Who really eats any food that doesn’t come in a paper bag shoved out a tiny window after ordering it 30 seconds earlier from the plastic voice of food God? It’s simply primitive, like stone tools or barbecue at a graduation party. If you’re gonna waste the money on catering, at least make it interesting! But though it may seem archaic, you will find that it can be navigated. 

First, remember that it will take time. Since local restaurants actually cook the food and not just warm it up in a $2,000 microwave, it does take it a bit longer to arrive at your face. This comes with the upside of drinking! Since you aren’t driving, you can actually sit and enjoy a drink or two. Or seven. Whoever isn’t driving. 

Second, there are televisions. Since the human attention span is the size of a cashew, there are probably going to be a lot of televisions around. Or at least some good art and music. Or, you can use your phone and sit quietly going through Instagram and painfully avoiding conversation until your food arrives. Still, better than looking at the road. 

I know reverting back to this older form may cause fear of a societal regression. But as we’ve seen from the resurgence of vinyl and the success of Ragstock, we have seen we still love to use and embrace old stuff. And by embracing this revitalizing old trend, you may even have some good food and good fun.

grant tetmeyer pic.jpg

Grant Tetmeyer is a junior in journalism and performing arts.  

Opinion Policies

Editorials are longer opinion pieces that are written by a group of community members recruited across campus who address relevant issues on a local, national and international level. Editorials are research-based. The purpose of the Editorial Board is to promote discussion concerning relevant issues in the community while advising on possible solutions. Topics are chosen via relevancy and interests of the members, which are then discussed by the Editorial Board in order to reach a general consensus concerning the topic or issue.

Feedback policy

If you have a grievance concerning the content or argument of the Editorial Board, please contact either Opinion Editor Peyton Hamel (peyton.hamel@iowastatedaily.com) or the Editorial Board as a whole (editorialboard@iowastatedaily.com). Those wanting to respond to editorials can also submit a letter to the editor through the Iowa State Daily website or by emailing the letter to Opinion Editor Peyton Hamel (peyton.hamel@iowastatedaily.com) or Editor-in-Chief Sage Smith (sage.smith@iowastatedaily.com).

Column Policy

Columns are hyper-specific to opinion and are written by only columnists employed by the Iowa State Daily. Columnists are unique because they have a specific writing day and only publish on those writing days. Each column undergoes a thorough editing process ensuring the integrity of the writer, and their claim is maintained while remaining research-based and respectful. Columns may be submitted from community members. These are labelled as “Guest Columns.” These contain similar research-based content and need to be at least 400 words in length. The following requirements should be met: first and last name, email and relation or position to Iowa State. Emails must be tied to the submitted guest column or it will not be accepted or published. Pseudonyms are prohibited and the writer will be banned from submissions.

Read our full Opinion Policies here. Updated on 10/7/2020

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.