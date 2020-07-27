As classes start back up in the fall with the requirement of wearing a cloth face covering and/or face shield anytime you are in the presence of others, it has become vitally important everyone on campus understands the proper way to wear a face mask.
Wearing a mask is very important in slowing the spread of COVID-19 on campus. A cloth mask traps droplets that are released when the wearer talks, coughs or sneezes. If everyone were to wear cloth masks, it would help to greatly reduce the spread of the virus by people who have COVID-19 but don't even realize it.
When wearing a cloth mask it is important to take the following precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):
- Use clean hands when putting on and taking off your mask.
- Place it over your nose and mouth and secure it under your chin.
- Try to fit it snugly against the sides of your face.
- Try not to touch your mask while wearing it.
- If possible, if your mask becomes wet or dirty, switch to a clean one.
- Wash or sanitize your hands after removing your mask.
- Regularly wash your mask with soap and water in the washing machine. It's fine to wash them with other clothes.
If someone is not wearing a mask over their nose they can easily have droplets from someone nearby land in their nose, making it more likely they will contract COVID-19.
Additionally, not covering the nose can hasten the spread of coronavirus as the cells that line the nose, goblet and ciliated cells are significantly more likely to become infected and shed the virus. Researchers have found these cells contain high levels of entry points for COVID-19 to enter and infect the lungs, meaning every time a person exhales through their nose, they are likely generating a higher concentration of infectious aerosol than they would from breathing. In order to prevent this, it is important everyone wears their face coverings above their nose.
If you see someone not wearing a mask properly or not wearing a mask, instead of confronting them for going against public health guidelines and Iowa State regulations, it might be more beneficial to have a conversation that emphasizes how wearing a mask could help protect others and not just the individual.
However, a person should have the right to freely ask anyone who is within the recommended social distance of six feet to either move further away or put on a mask. Because not only is that person potentially contracting COVID-19, but they could be spreading it themselves.
If everyone could ensure they are wearing their mask properly, then the potential spread of the novel coronavirus on campus could greatly diminish. So, it is important to have these polite conversations with people who choose not to wear a mask for personal reasons as they are not only putting themselves at risk, but those around them.
