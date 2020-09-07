How much can we really trust the CDC as an institution? Have they fallen victim to politics and partisanship?
Two weeks ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suddenly changed their guidelines in regards to testing people who are not exhibiting symptoms of the novel coronavirus.
A testing overview page on the CDC’s website was changed to say testing is “no longer recommended for symptom-less people” who have been in “close contact situations.”
After some public upset and confusion, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) officials sent an email stating that the guidance was revised to “reflect current evidence and best public health interventions.” It’s important to note they did not specify what evidence there was to dissuade the testing of symptomless people.
The fact that this email came from the HHS suggests that the change was made by HHS officials and not by the CDC, with influence from the White House.
Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the CDC, attempted to defend the change in guidelines a few days after the changes became public.
His defense, however, included no actual evidence to support these changes. He claimed they were meant to “place an emphasis on testing people with symptoms.”
The problem with this statement is that this is something that has been emphasized since the start of the pandemic — if you are exhibiting symptoms, then you need to get tested.
Redfield also claimed the reason for the changes was not due to low testing capacity.
“Everyone who needs a COVID-19 test can get a test,” he stated.
If that’s the case, then why change the guidelines at all? If there’s always been an emphasis on testing symptomatic people, and anyone who needs a test can access one, then what’s the point of subtly discouraging the testing of symptomless people?
We absolutely should prioritize the testing of symptomatic people, given potential shortages in testing supplies and available resources across the country. If you are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, then go get tested.
The question here is why did the CDC suddenly change their guidelines? The wording suggests they want to dissuade the testing of symptomless people, and they have yet to provide any sufficient evidence for doing so.
Is this politically motivated?
There are different ways to view and answer this question.
For one thing, we are all well aware of President Donald Trump’s comments on COVID-19 testing and he has repeatedly made “jokes” indicating he would prefer to slow testing down (Trump himself has said they were not jokes).
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was undergoing surgery when the guidelines were approved by the Coronavirus Task Force, contradicting statements that claim everyone on the task force approved the change.
Fauci himself is concerned the language on the website “will give people the incorrect assumption that asymptomatic spread is not of great concern.”
Trump has made comments that indicated he disagreed with Fauci’s advice on COVID-19 several times. He’s also publicly disagreed with both the CDC and the director of the CDC on more than one occasion.
With this information in mind, it can be easy to see why the recent changes at the CDC may have a partisan undertone.
However, there’s really no concrete evidence to support the idea that the change in CDC guidelines was based on politics. We also need to keep in mind that while the CDC has not provided evidence for their decision, that doesn’t mean they don’t have any.
The CDC needs to, at the very least, release their scientific, evidence-based justification for the decision.
While perhaps not politically motivated, the decision to suddenly change guidelines with no warning has helped spread distrust in the CDC as an institution, both among experts and the general public.
We should be able to trust our institutions. The CDC and the United States as a whole have made plenty of mistakes regarding COVID-19.
The CDC needs to do better.
The discussion of political motivation shouldn’t be happening at all because the CDC needs to be more open and honest with the public.
Until the agency becomes more transparent, can we really be expected to trust their decisions?
