The vaquita is the most endangered porpoise in the entire world. With roughly 10 left in the wild, you should absolutely care about the conservation efforts of the vaquita.
Vaquita are indirectly threatened by illegal wildlife crime. This means they are negatively impacted by the trade in another endangered species: the totoaba.
Vaquita are often caught and drowned in gillnets, used by the illegal fishing operations in marine-protected areas within Mexico's Gulf of California.
Why care about one particular species over the thousands of other endangered species like the rhinos or the tigers? Unlike those species, vaquita cannot be kept in captivity. There needs to be a strong population in the wild because there exists no hope of raising a few in captivity to preserve the species.
Without the vaquita, its entire ecosystem could face drastic consequences. Vaquita are near the top of the food system in the northern Gulf of California ecosystem. The decline in the vaquita population has already had negative impacts on the other species of the Gulf.
They exist as both predator and prey in their natural habitat. If there are no vaquita, there will be fewer animals to hunt smaller and medium-sized fish, as well as squid and crustaceans.
This will cause other species to decline in number, such as small animals and plants like plankton, which would then cause a decrease in species like baleen whales. It disrupts the ecosystem's equilibrium, if you will. The vaquita is also a food source for multiple shark species, such as the great white shark and killer whale. The absence of vaquita would make it more difficult for these predatory species to locate prey.
Without the vaquita, many of the species in its ecosystem could then possibly face extinction itself. Focusing on the vaquita and its conservation efforts could potentially save an entire ecosystem from collapsing.
Many species have undergone miraculous population recoveries after being pushed to the edge of extinction, such as the gray whale, the whooping crane and the bald eagle. If the vaquita population begins to increase, it will help stabilize the California Gulf ecosystem and bring a once-diverse and thriving environment back to its natural and healthy state.
Don’t think that you cannot do anything to help save the vaquita or that species extinction is just a normal, natural part of life now because it’s not. You, as an individual, as a consumer, can make all the difference. And here's how.
Gillnets, used for fishing in the California Gulf, are the number one cause of the vaquita population decline. Becoming a more educated consumer means you can avoid eating seafood where the catching indirectly harms the vaquita population. Don’t buy seafood unless you know for certain that it was caught in a sustainable manner without the use of gillnets. Use the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch app to help you make mindful seafood purchasing decisions.
The biggest impact you can have on the conservation efforts of the vaquita is to spread the word and inform others. This is the most endangered marine mammal in the world, yet it remains relatively unknown. Informing others can help conservation efforts in the long run and put pressure on Mexico’s government to increase their conservation effort.
Our planet is dying, and we are approaching the point of no return; allowing more and more species to die is only furthering the process.
The vaquita is a symbol of what we are losing on our planet. If we can't save the smallest and most endangered porpoise on earth, then how can we save the rhinos, the tigers or the elephants?
