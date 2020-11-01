As the semester quickly winds to an end in the next month, many students face myriad difficult decisions ranging from switching majors to pursuing a career opportunity. Undoubtedly, many people will be consulted as students make these tough decisions.
And while these various people all carry a different title — academic adviser, therapist, coach, professor, parent or friend — they could all be described as mentors. These are the important, if not essential, people we turn to for advice across the many aspects of our lives.
College is a difficult time in the lives of many young adults. We are challenged with financial problems, relationships, school, our futures and many other decisions. While some students find their way through on their own, it certainly helps to rely at least a little on the wisdom of those with more experience. Outside of advice, mentors can also provide emotional support and perspective in difficult times.
Mentors are often different people for different decisions, and rightfully so. It makes sense that the person we turn to for career advice would be different from the person we turn to for relationship or mental health advice. One person need not be everything to a single person.
Mentors are an important part of our lives and college is a great time to develop a diverse network of mentors that will help guide us through the rest of our lives. Having a person to turn to for questions about your classes, major and future career is the first to come to mind with respect to college students. Find those people to look to guide you in personal growth and mental/emotional health. Equally important is having someone to give you advice in your relationships — romantic or otherwise.
Find a mentor for each aspect of your life you value or struggle in. Work hard to identify these areas and people you admire that would offer good advice and guide you well through your future.
Not all of your mentors need to be much older or sit in a position of power or prestige. It’s perfectly acceptable to have a friendship-like chemistry with some of your mentors. Peers who have proven themselves in certain areas of life can make great mentors as they relate better than someone so removed from the situation.
You need to relate well to your mentors, though not necessarily in every aspect or even the specific aspect in which they are mentoring you. There is great value in having your assumptions and ideas challenged, but the mentor-mentee relationship is precisely that — a relationship — and as such you should relate well to your mentor.
Having someone to look up to, talk with and generally vibe with means the difference between a stressful week and a new step forward. Finding someone you can see yourself in and hope to attain the image of helps in advancing your aspirations and goals you may not even know you have yet.
That’s not to say you need to be the exact same person as each of your mentors. You need not take all of their advice or guidance, and you don’t have to “turn out” exactly like them. They exist to offer their opinion. It’s up to you to choose what to do with that information.
Discuss with your mentor what you expect the relationship to look like. Will there be weekly meetings? What specifically are they mentoring you in? Will they be a hands-on or hands-off mentor?
Having someone in your life you look up to and find solace in is an amazing thing. Mentors who feed into your passion and enthusiasm can leave a lasting impact on your life.
