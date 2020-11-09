Thrifting has a lot of benefits, one of them being not directly contributing to the massive amount of waste produced by the fashion industry. Another compelling reason is the human rights implications.
Brands often rely on sweatshop labor in order to produce their clothes. Thrifting allows consumers to be more environmentally and ethically responsible when purchasing clothing.
Then what is the negative side of thrifting? It’s entirely ethical. It’s waste-free. This would all be great, if any of it were completely true.
While there is more than enough clothes to go around with all of the discarded excess clothing thrift shops collect, anyone who has gone to a thrift store can tell there is a shortage of quality clothing. There are typically only a few good finds nestled between family reunion T-shirts and anything with the Chevron print.
When hordes of young adults swarm the stores to pick through them, it leaves less than desirable clothing options for the people who really need them.
Going “green” is often like thrifting. It may appear to be an easy way to be environmentally conscientious, but negative consequences often lurk beneath the surface.
First, the transitioning period is hard when one tries to go from a normal American lifestyle to a more environmentally friendly one. A lot of people just jump right into the deep end and purge a ton of products and items from their household — creating waste instead of eliminating it.
They should start in the shallow end and slowly phase out items as they are used up and replace them with more green products.
There’s also the issue of going paperless.
Going paperless obviously saves trees, which is good for the environment for numerous reasons such as reducing C02 (carbon dioxide) emissions. The best way to go paperless is to use technology like an iPad or a PC. However, don't forget the dark side to many major tech companies.
The world's biggest iPhone factory has been accused of violating various Chinese labor laws, including refusing to let workers resign and using too many temporary workers.
A green lifestyle is also considerably harder to maintain, which can often lead to impulse decisions and buys that counteract your entire sustainable lifestyle.
Now it may seem that with everything you try there is no option that is all around equally sustainable and ethical. But making small steps to a more sustainable life and constantly working on making more environmentally friendly choices will have a much larger impact in the long run than just doing nothing because the decision process is too complicated.
There are plenty of easy and small things to start doing as a way to be more green.
One of these is using reusable straws instead of plastic ones. Plastic straws are designed to be used only once and then thrown away — disastrous for the environment. Reusable straws can be used multiple times and last for years if you keep them clean.
Plastic wrap saves leftovers but pollutes the planet. Thin, flimsy, plastic-like bags are difficult to recycle. You should consider making the transition to beeswax paper: a reusable, compostable alternative.
The best way you can make a more ethical transition to going green is by researching the products and companies you buy them from. Many companies falsely claim to be “green,” which can lead to you unintentionally supporting unethical or noneco-friendly practices.
There are really good companies out there with high-quality, sustainable, ethically resourced products. Lush, for example, constantly strives to be more environmentally and ethically responsible.
They have shown significant progress in reducing the amount of palm oil used in their products, which most companies continue to use. They do not test their products on animals and they give all of their employees livable wages.
It may seem hard and tricky when you first start trying to be more environmentally friendly but constantly making an effort to be a responsible consumer is the best way to go about this new transition.
