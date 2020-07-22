With Iowa State University moving up classes to start Aug. 17, many students are scrambling to find a place to live.
Many leases for student apartments in Ames end July 31 and begin around mid-to-late August, with some variation between apartment complexes. This leaves many students homeless for a short period of time.
Typically, most students stay on a friend’s couch until their lease starts. However, with COVID-19 still being an imminent threat, couch surfing might lead to spreading the virus further, putting students at risk. Staying at a hotel is an option, but that can turn pricey very quickly with the cheapest room you can get in Ames being $51.
Traveling home also isn’t a viable option for many students either. As they could live far away from campus, traveling to and from the university is difficult for a short gap between leases. Their hometown could be a hot spot for COVID-19, increasing their chances of getting the virus if they go home. Their home could not be a safe place for them, or they might not have a home to go home to.
Iowa State does offer summer housing, but students have to move out before fall room assignments start, leaving many with no place to go. Some apartments do offer early move-in, but most do not.
During a pandemic, students should not have to worry about homelessness. Iowa State University received a large number of funds for COVID-19 relief and it would be reasonable to allocate some of it for a temporary housing program or to even start a temporary housing program for students displaced between leases, as this is a problem ISU students have faced in the past and will likely continue to face in the future.
In the past, Iowa State offered temporary housing at Willow Hall for $35 a night for students caught in lease gaps. Bringing this satellite program back or starting a program like it could relieve stress a lot of students are facing.
Many other universities have temporary housing programs, such as the University of Arizona and Purdue. However, these programs are to temporarily house students who will be living on campus in the fall and are not yet assigned a dorm.
Iowa State University should provide temporary housing for students during this stressful time and continue to provide some sort of temporary housing for students in the future. Iowa State is their home, after all.
