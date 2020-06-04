apartmentt complex flickr.jpg

The ISD Editorial Board encourages landlords to offer different payment plans or accommodations to struggling students and encourages students to go directly to their landlords for assistance in this time of need. 

With many college students losing their jobs, roommates moving back home and not receiving a stimulus check, it has become increasingly difficult for many to pay their rent

Students living in on-campus housing at Iowa State University received aid through refunds of their housing contracts. Additionally, Iowa State provided relief for any student regardless of their housing status in the form of an emergency fund provided through the CARES Act, generous donors through the #CycloneStrong campaign and funding through the University Innovation Alliance. To have received assistance, students needed to fill out an application and staff in the Office of Student Financial Aid would review the application and determine the student’s eligibility.  Was this enough? 

Over 7,000 students applied for assistance through ISU. The average amount a student received was $1,400. The current average rent for an apartment in Ames is $928, leaving $472 for car payments, groceries, etc. Many students have started working part-time minimum wage jobs to help pay for rent and other expenses, but in order to pay rent in Ames, a student needs to make at least $13.65 per hour, which is significantly higher than minimum wage. Considering students only received one grant to help with expenses, many are still struggling to pay rent for upcoming months. With many still struggling even with assistance, should relief or other type of assistance fall onto the landlords?

When signing a lease, a person enters a legally binding contract to ensure they pay the full amount of rent for the lease term. With this in mind and that other options were available to students, landlords should not be expected to provide relief. 

Landlords have families, bills and other expenses they have to pay, such as property tax on their rentals. It could be hard for many to be flexible, especially right now.

However, landlords should be more willing to allow students to break their lease, have discounted rates or have deferred payment plans available to students who are struggling financially. 

Getting a rent reduction for the amount you pay for amenities can depend on your leasing agreement. If the amount for amenities is bundled in with your rent, you probably cannot get a reduction. If the amount for amenities is a separate additional amount, you may be able to get a reduction in rent. 

The best thing to do if you are struggling to pay rent is to contact your landlord or leasing office and start the conversation on what options are available to you.

 

Additional Resources:

If you are at risk of being evicted: 

https://www.dontgetkickedout.com/

Ways to make extra cash:

https://www.futurelearn.com/info/general/how-to-make-money-during-the-coronavirus-lockdown

Financial resources available to students:

https://www.nerdwallet.com/blog/loans/student-loans/financial-help-college-students/

