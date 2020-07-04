There are currently more than 30,000 cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, with positive cases and hospitalizations in the state on the rise.
We are one of 14 states with escalating community spread and eight counties in Iowa have unchecked community spread. Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York recently announced anyone traveling from Iowa and 15 other states to New York would have to quarantine for 14 days.
Bars in Des Moines and Ames have voluntarily closed back down over concerns about the virus spreading.
There are counties in Iowa currently doing very well due to their rural population. However, cases in areas such as Polk County are climbing rapidly.
Iowa is one of only four states that doesn’t require masks in at least some public places or settings.
Cloth masks have been proven to help stop the spread of the virus and this should absolutely be a top priority for Iowa right now. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends cloth coverings for the general public, especially when social distancing is hard to maintain.
Cloth face masks prevent respiratory droplets from getting into the air and onto other people, lowering the risk of transmission between individuals. This is especially important given what we know about asymptomatic individuals.
Since March, Gov. Kim Reynolds has deferred to the Iowa Department of Public Health on face masks, whose “guidance on face coverings does not require their use.” She needs to mandate face masks or coverings in public for the entire state of Iowa.
Yes, mandates of this type can be hard to enforce. But even just issuing a statewide mandate will help people take this more seriously and can reduce the number of new cases Iowa is seeing every day.
One problem in Iowa is city and county governments don’t have the authority to issue stay-at-home orders or face mask mandates and Gov. Reynolds refuses to do so to the dismay of many health officials. In June, she said she preferred to leave it up to businesses and individuals to make their own decisions.
What is the state supposed to do now that cases are rising once again and many Iowans are refusing to comply with the state’s guidelines? Wearing a mask protects the health and well-being of the general population. Those who refuse to wear a mask aren’t putting themselves at risk, they’re risking the health of the people around them. What Gov. Reynolds is saying, then, is that it’s up to every individual’s discretion whether they’ll put someone at risk for COVID-19 that day.
Considering the fact that much of the state is reopening, it seems irresponsible not to do more to mitigate the spread of the virus and avoid closing businesses down again.
Gov. Reynolds needs to step up and order people to wear masks to protect their communities and businesses. She needs to put the health and well-being of Iowans above everything else.
