Less than 10 percent of plastic has ever been recycled. Now, you may be wondering how that can be, especially considering the number of people who recycle and the number of organizations that support recycling. The city of Ames says it recycles, so it must recycle plastic, right? The problem is a lot bigger than if your city actually recycles or not.
All used plastic can be turned into new things, but picking it up, sorting it out and melting it down is expensive. Plastic also degrades each time it is reused, meaning it can't be reused more than once or twice. On the other hand, new plastic is cheap. It's made from oil and gas, and it's almost always less expensive and of better quality to just start fresh.
There are seven different plastic recycling symbols marked on the bottoms of plastic containers. At recycling mills, plastics are sorted by these symbols. Once sorted, the plastics are chopped up into small pieces and then cleaned to further remove debris such as paper labels, contents residue, dirt and dust.
After the plastic is cleaned, it is melted down and compressed into tiny pellets called nurdles — which are horrible for the environment — that are ready to be reused and fashioned into new and completely different products.
Now, does recycling plastic work? Well, it actually kind of doesn’t. The plastic recycling process has a lot of flaws. Some dyes used in creating plastic products can be contaminated, causing entire batches of potential recycling material to be scrapped.
Then why do we recycle plastic? When consumers became more conscious about the products they used, oil companies needed to come up with a way to justify their continued production of plastic. The solution: recycling.
To put it simply, we only recycle plastic under these false pretenses so big oil can justify its continued production and use of plastics.
"If the public thinks that recycling is working, then they are not going to be as concerned about the environment," says Larry Thomas, former president of the Society of the Plastics Industry, known today as the Plastics Industry Association.
Not all plastic use is bad. Many people depend on single-use plastics to remain independent and to function day to day. It is important to recognize that the majority of plastic consumption is not individual people but large corporations that continuously use plastics in their products and manufacturing.
Demonizing and shaming a person for using plastic (especially straws) is not going to get us anywhere in reducing plastic consumption. Instead, we need to focus on large corporations that contribute the most to plastic use and pressure them to phase out plastics.
We have the technology to replace plastics with greener alternatives. We need to promote this more and tell companies that, as the consumers, this is what we want. Consumer giants like Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and Nestlé, who package their products in plastic, are the ones we should be focusing on. These are billion-dollar companies that can easily afford a greener alternative. They also happen to be the top plastic polluters.
Coca-Cola recently ended its membership in the Plastics Industry Association, stating their values no longer aligned and vowed “to collect and recycle the equivalent of every bottle or can it sells globally.” Let's hold them to that promise. But let’s also pressure them to switch to a material like aluminum that has more intrinsic value and is a less hazardous waste.
There are plenty of ways companies can reduce using plastic. One Florida craft brewery, the SaltWater Brewery of Delray Beach, uses a biodegradable and compostable six-pack ring made from wheat and barley, which can be consumed by sea animals like sea turtles without hurting them.
Now, let’s talk about the massive amounts of plastic we already have. There are now 5.25 trillion macro and micro pieces of plastic in our ocean. We need to also make strong efforts to find ways to eliminate plastic already in the environment.
As an individual, there are a lot of fun ways you can reuse and repurpose your plastic products. You can also start bottle bricking or eco bricking your used plastic bottles. To eco brick, you just have to collect dry inorganic waste material, like plastic bags and plastic wrappers, and stuff it into a clean plastic bottle. The more you stuff, the more plastic you will divert from the landfill and the stronger your brick will be. The bricks can then be used to build houses, school buildings and other structures.
We need to change the way we think about plastics. It is not a material that can be reused and recycled an infinite amount of times, so we need to change our rate of consumption and demand a change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.