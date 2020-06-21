Iowa State University is a space-grant research institution, which provides opportunities of research experience for students who are interested. If a student is part of the Honors Program, they have the option to be paired with a faculty mentor to conduct research in the second semester of their freshman year through the First Year Mentor Program. Research is so abundant on campus that it is easily accessible to students, even eager freshmen.
The Honors Program is not the only mode in which a student can access faculty and their respective research. A student may always research faculty in their coordinated departments and contact them individually, beginning at any point they want. According to a majority of the Four Year Plans, students conduct undergraduate research in or after their junior year.
Initiating your own research project requires training and effort, so it is always best to gain experience early if you have the chance. Students who wish to pursue a doctorate after their bachelor’s usually apply for the program in their junior or senior year — the application process can take a grueling year. It is important that you gain some sort of experience prior to the application. Nowadays, doctorate programs evaluate more than the standard GPA and academic success. Programs nationally want their students to have a holistic experience.
The experience you have throughout your undergraduate career equates just as much in importance. Once you dip your toe into research, two things need to be emphasized: the skills you gain and the contacts you produce with your mentors. A piece of advice for freshmen: if you know you are interested in conducting research, apply to the Honors Program. The contacts and close connections you make are invaluable. It will assist in teaching you the academic and educational rigor associated with research. If research is your forté, you don’t want to miss out on that opportunity.
Additionally, by gaining access to undergraduate research, you will have access to REU programs across the country (Research Experience for Undergraduates) — which are all very competitive to earn admission to — alongside other internships. If you are past your freshman year of your undergraduate career, start looking for prospective research opportunities. You never know which mentor you may click with. The Iowa State experience thrives off of intellectually curious students, so if you don’t know if you want to involve yourself in research, you might as well try it.
The best thing you can do for yourself as an undergraduate is cater an experience that ensures you covered your bases and walked through every avenue. Who knows what career opportunities might emerge?
Undergraduate research during freshman year can be overwhelming, but it also offers many valuable takeaways, such as first-hand experience and networking opportunities. Undergraduate research can help many students find an area of interest they want to pursue throughout the rest of their career. It’s so important for freshmen to take advantage of the many opportunities Iowa State offers for students to develop their skills. This is just one of the ways to go about doing so.
