For most of his campaign, President Donald Trump has attacked former Vice President Joe Biden on mental fitness, suggesting he is in cognitive decline and accusing him of being mentally unfit for office.
Keep in mind that both Trump and Biden have made various gaffes throughout the campaign.
Trump is 74 years old and was the oldest person to assume the presidency when he was inaugurated. Biden himself is only three years older, at age 77.
While there is no evidence to support Trump’s age-related attacks against Biden, it does raise some questions about age and politics.
The average age of members of the House is 57.8 years old, while the average age of a senator is 61.8 years old.
President Jimmy Carter, the oldest living president in history at 95, called for an age limit for the presidency.
One must be 25 years old to run for the House of Representatives, 30 years old to run for the Senate and 35 for President. These seem like reasonable restrictions. To represent citizens in politics, one should have more experience. It’s a logical conclusion, and we aren’t arguing against these age requirements.
However, the arguments surrounding the current Presidential candidates’ mental acuity should raise some questions about the impact of aging on a person’s ability to hold public office.
The brain begins to deteriorate as early as 30, with memory function being evidently impaired at 50. After age 65, the risk of Alzheimer's doubles every five years. It has been found that older adults grow less able to hold on to multiple thoughts, and they have a harder time making decisions that require considering multiple options.
Besides the obvious issue of brain deterioration and loss of function, members of Congress hardly ever represent those younger than them. Millennials are now the largest generation in the U.S., yet they are perhaps the most underrepresented age group in Congress.
With age comes experience, but that’s not always necessarily true, especially when our political system is broken. Some may argue that it is ageist to try and exclude aging members of our society from running for office. That younger candidates cannot speak to things that affect older populations and only older candidates can. But isn’t the opposite also true? There are far more older politicians than there are younger ones.
To be clear: we are not suggesting that all older adults are unfit for office.
Age should not disqualify someone from seeking office, but there needs to be some way of evaluating mental fitness. The ability to reason and to use a large base of knowledge to make judgments does not necessarily decline with age.
Geriatrician Louise Aronson said, “In geriatrics, we tend to look at an amalgam of things: What health conditions does the person have? ... We look at functional status. How far and fast can you walk? How nimble is your mind? And all these things vary tremendously.”
You can’t disqualify someone for office because they are older, and every person ages differently. Our focus, then, should not be on discouraging older people from running for office but rather to encourage more young people to get involved.
We need to have more young people run for office and become involved in politics to even the playing field and create more representation in politics for all ages.
