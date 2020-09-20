Fast fashion is literally killing the planet.
Oversized crewnecks, graphic tees layered with long-sleeved turtlenecks, baby tees, crop tops and tennis skirts are all trendy right now. But next week, it could be something different. In order to keep up with the ever-changing trends on "what's in" and "cool," the fashion industry has developed what is known as "fast fashion."
Fast fashion is defined as cheap, trendy clothing that samples ideas from the catwalk or celebrity culture, turning them into garments in high street stores at breakneck speed to meet consumer demand.
With fast fashion being so popular among today’s youth and the U.S.’s consumer-based culture, the fashion industry has become one of the biggest polluters in the world, falling only second to the U.S. oil industry.
Synthetic microfibers are ending up in our oceans. Eighty-five percent of all textiles go to the dump each year, lingering for years because they take so long to biodegrade.
Polyester clothing — which is often what fast fashion clothing items are made from — is a cheap flimsy material that hardly lasts for a year before they get torn or discolored, causing many consumers to throw the clothing into the trash. However, the polyester fibers can take up to 200 years before they biodegrade.
When comparing materials for clothing, sustainable materials such as wool are a much better option. Wool, while more expensive, is more durable, renewable and readily biodegradable.
If fast fashion can create a way to ethically source their materials and labor, then it would be beneficial; however, it’s not and it can do better.
Still, if more people were to donate their old clothing rather than just throwing it out more people could have access to trendy clothing. Additionally, instead of bonding over fast fashion items people can start bonding over thrifting. Thrifting is also affordable and accessible for larger segments of the population, but clothes that are donated are often less trendy and are styles that are older.
However, fast fashion does allow for lower socioeconomic individuals to hide their status; it makes the slope a little less steep. Fast fashion has created a new culture and commonality between individuals, ensuring they can identify as who they want to identify with their outerwear. Fast fashion is also easily accessible for people with less money, with typical fast fashion brands creating lines for stores such as Walmart and Target, allowing them to be able to dress how they want to dress without any harsh divots in their bank accounts.
We as a society need to start thinking about clothing more sustainably. Buying secondhand, swapping clothing items, upcycling clothes and following slow fashion are all excellent ways to be more environmentally conscious. Buy from fair companies that use recycled materials.
Given the many complexities to sustainable fashion, there is a lot to consider, which can make being sustainable and ethical difficult. However, trying is better than doing nothing.
While wearing the latest fashion trend from TikTok might be “cool” for a short period of time, being sustainable and environmentally conscientious is far more stylish.
