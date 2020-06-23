COVID-19 is still a very real threat. Just because quarantine restrictions are lifting and people are actively participating in post-pandemic activities does not mean it went away.
Trump’s Tulsa rally promoting large crowds indoors with no mask wearing requirement encourages the idea we have conquered COVID-19 and have nothing to fear when it comes to our novel coronavirus. However, that is not the case in the United States.
States across the country are reporting spikes in the number of cases. A majority of these new cases are young adults ages 20-23. This is likely because tourist hot spots are reopening and young adults are restless. Further, young adults are perceived to have “less” of a risk contracting symptoms of COVID-19. However, new research has shown young people are at more of a risk than originally thought. People who have compromised lungs (i.e. those who vape or smoke), which various young adults participate in, are also at a high risk.
Experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci say we will still have a second wave with even more cases. We should be doing everything we can to lessen the second wave and flatten the curve.
The U.S. already has the highest reported number of cases in the world. While we have the highest reported numbers, we also have, unfortunately, one of the slowest response times and relatively lax rules toward quarantine and social distancing. The country has the potential to have the largest second wave of cases in the world as well. If we care, we have to be more preventative.
Quarantine affected a lot of businesses and caused a lot of people to lose their jobs. Going back to a full quarantine is not feasible at this point, but businesses should still have stricter rules as a precaution.
Everyone who is not impaired by a medical condition should wear a mask. Multiple studies have shown that if everyone were to wear a mask the chance of COVID-19 spreading significantly decreases. Personal opinions need to be put aside for the better of a second wave. Just because you will not contract symptoms and you will not die does not mean another won't suffer.
People should also still be social distancing by remaining at least six feet away from others and avoiding large crowds. While these practices do not completely omit of the possibility of contracting COVID-19, it can greatly help minimize yours and others' chances.
If everyone were to still be precautious and courteous to others, we will greatly reduce the number of new cases in the United States. COVID-19 is still a threat and can affect yourself and your loved ones. While quarantine may be gone, we still need to take precautions to prevent the spread.
