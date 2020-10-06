The United States throws away about 152 million phones every year. Worldwide, 400 million people have an old, spare cell phone that they keep.
Besides the fact that throwing away cell phones is e-waste, properly disposing of and recycling your old phones can help an endangered species: the Western lowland gorillas.
A mineral called coltan is found in cell phones, which is mined in the rainforests the gorillas call home, thus destroying their habitats.
Coltan is found in a lot of similar items, such as video game consoles. Eighty percent of the world's supply is found in the forests of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), which is also where most of the Western lowland gorillas live.
Coltan is a conflict mineral, and besides having devastating impacts on the gorilla population in the DRC, civil wars often revolve around the mineral. Being in control of the coltan ores in the eastern part of the DRC funds domestic militia groups and armies — prolonging the historical war crimes and human rights abuses.
It's not just the mining that's destructive but also the culture around it. Miners aren't given meals or money. Instead, they're given guns to hunt for their food, and in turn, they end up eating endangered gorillas and chimps.
You may be wondering why you should care about an endangered species in Africa. It doesn’t affect you, right? Wrong.
Healthy ecosystems depend on balanced plant and animal foundations. Each species that is lost triggers the loss of other species. Humans depend on healthy ecosystems. Without healthy forests, grasslands, rivers, oceans and other ecosystems, we will not have clean air, water or land.
Just look at the honeybees. The bees pollinate more than 250,000 species of plants. The recent decline in bee populations threatens crops like almonds, apples, cucumbers and more. Of the many different varieties of crops humans rely upon for food worldwide, 87 rely on pollinators, the honeybees, while only 28 different crops could survive without the bees.
There are plenty of places where you can recycle your phone, such as the ecoATM machines at most Walmarts or where you can get cash for your old phone (there’s one located in Ames). There’s also the Apple Trade In program, where you can get credit toward a purchase when you turn in your old phone. Or, if you donate your old phone to the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines, 100 percent of proceeds go to G.R.A.C.E to care for rescued Grauer’s gorillas in the DRC.
Ninety-nine percent of materials can be recovered when mobile devices are recycled. If you just throw away your phone, the reusable materials cannot be recycled and will sit in a landfill, taking 1 to 2 million years to decompose.
Recycling your cell phones helps save these animals by reducing the demand for coltan and by providing funds for organizations like the Cincinnati Zoo, The Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund Intl. and the Jane Goodall Institute, who are actively engaged in protecting these species.
“Please help by keeping your phone for longer and recycling it when it’s at the end of its life — it really will make a difference.” - Dr. Jane Goodall
Ring, ring. The gorillas are calling. Will you answer the call?
If you would like to donate to help in the conservation efforts, below are a few great organizations working to save these amazing animals:
The Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund International
