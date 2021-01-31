Puppy.jpg

The ISD Editorial Board cautions against adopting a pet to feel less lonely without doing the proper research.

How many puppies have you seen on your friends' Snapchat, Instagram or Facebook within the last year? Too many to count? What about cats? Rabbits?

Quarantine and social distancing began last March, and we are slowly reaching the anniversary. While cities across the nation shifted between red zones (high COVID-19 breakouts) and green zones, the overall idea was that we were stuck in our homes. Mental health lapses quickly appeared as its own growing pandemic. According to KFF, “53% of adults in the United States reported that their mental health has been negatively impacted due to worry and stress over the coronavirus.” Concerning college students, this number is drastically higher. 

So what do we do when we are stressed? We get puppies, kittens, bunnies or whatever suits your fancy. According to the Washington Post, “Last Chance saw its pet adoptions — mostly dogs — increase 30 to 40 percent last year over 2019. Lucky Dog Animal Rescue in Arlington said it expected to finish 2020 helping about 3,385 pets find homes, up from about 1,800 the year before.” There just weren’t enough quarantine therapy puppies to go around.

Adoption.jpg

The number of animal adoptions skyrocketed in 2020 during quarantines and lockdowns. 

You got your pet during quarantine, when you had all the time, all the at-home resources and all the attention in the world you could offer. But what about when work or school starts, and you can no longer manage? Were time and money accounted for the pets’ care for post-quarantine? 

While it is scientifically supported that animal socialization assists with mental illnesses including depression, owning a pet to up one’s serotonin may not always be the best option — for both you and the pet.

Puppies require a lot of attention and care. Besides the upfront cost, monetary needs aren’t too much of a concern. You adopt the pup, you get a lead, water bowl or a food bowl and you call it a good day. Carole Chapuis of Pet Haven Rescue in Loxahatchee, Florida, said she worries "when things go back to normal and people have less time, they’ll return a pet that was supposed to be in a forever home.” This notion isn’t uncommon in animal rescues across the nation. 

Puppies are accessible and cute, who wouldn’t want one? But just because it’s a puppy doesn’t mean that it’s best suited for you and your schedule. We all want quarantine to end and be temporary, but pets want a forever home that can take care of them at the highest capacity for the rest of their time on earth. 

Close to 98 percent of pet owners surveyed here consider their pet a part of the family — so we need to care for our pets like they’re family. Do your research and examine your own life. Are you financially stable enough to care for your pet? What are the rules regarding pets where you live? What type of pet would work best for you? (Quiz attached.)

If you are feeling isolated and feel the need to fill an empty heart and home, there are a few options you can consider that may better accommodate you:

  1. Consider other pets aside from dogs or cats

  2. Consider looking into Emotional Support Animals

Let’s unpack this a little more for you.

While cats and dogs are the more “glamorous of pets,” they aren’t the only ones! Some people prefer fish, geckos or rabbits. The options aren’t limited. 

Plant.jpg

Plants make a great alternative for those who are not yet ready for the responsibility of caring for a pet. 

If you want something to take care of, try plants first! They require some money and attention, and are a great introduction to being a parent to a living being. They have nearly the same benefits as pets. According to Hillside Atlanta, “a 2009 study found patients in hospital rooms with plants and flowers had lower blood pressure, higher pain tolerance, lower anxiety and lower fatigue than patients who stayed in rooms without plants.”

Overall, the only thing we want is for you to make it through quarantine in a happy state of mind. What we don’t want is for a pet to harm your mental health more than help because of the decrease in time and money. Do some research, educate yourself and — we promise — you will be happy with your decision to be a parent for the right kind of animal (or plant!).

Opinion Policies

Editorials are longer opinion pieces that are written by a group of community members recruited across campus who address relevant issues on a local, national and international level. Editorials are research-based. The purpose of the Editorial Board is to promote discussion concerning relevant issues in the community while advising on possible solutions. Topics are chosen via relevancy and interests of the members, which are then discussed by the Editorial Board in order to reach a general consensus concerning the topic or issue.

Feedback policy

If you have a grievance concerning the content or argument of the Editorial Board, please contact either Opinion Editor Peyton Hamel (peyton.hamel@iowastatedaily.com) or the Editorial Board as a whole (editorialboard@iowastatedaily.com). Those wanting to respond to editorials can also submit a letter to the editor through the Iowa State Daily website or by emailing the letter to Opinion Editor Peyton Hamel (peyton.hamel@iowastatedaily.com) or Editor-in-Chief Sage Smith (sage.smith@iowastatedaily.com).

Column Policy

Columns are hyper-specific to opinion and are written by only columnists employed by the Iowa State Daily. Columnists are unique because they have a specific writing day and only publish on those writing days. Each column undergoes a thorough editing process ensuring the integrity of the writer, and their claim is maintained while remaining research-based and respectful. Columns may be submitted from community members. These are labelled as “Guest Columns.” These contain similar research-based content and need to be at least 400 words in length. The following requirements should be met: first and last name, email and relation or position to Iowa State. Emails must be tied to the submitted guest column or it will not be accepted or published. Pseudonyms are prohibited and the writer will be banned from submissions.

Read our full Opinion Policies here. Updated on 10/7/2020

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.