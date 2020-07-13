As of right now, in most U.S. states, if you can legally own a given firearm, you can legally make that given firearm. You don’t even need a license as long as you don’t plan on selling or giving away that firearm to anyone else.
This has been the case since the inception of our country, and the licensing and serialization requirements for commercial manufacturing were more recently introduced with the federal Gun Control Act of 1968. Only now we are beginning to see politicians and lobby groups latch onto this as a perceived threat as they brand legal and homemade firearms as so-called “ghost guns.”
The legality of home gunsmithing in the U.S. has created a subculture of gun owners creating perfectly tuned firearms for the purposes of self-defense, hunting or sport. It has also attracted those focused on ensuring they will always have the ability to procure a firearm regardless of social or political circumstances.
Last March, a European man nicknamed “jstark1809” released a collection of 3D printable parts and assembly directions for the “FGC-9,” a semi-automatic, 9mm carbine platform. The abbreviation in its name stands for “F--k Gun Control.” The FGC-9 is particularly unique to the home gunsmithing community for two reasons. First, it was designed with the beginner in mind, as it included multiple incredibly comprehensive tutorials on procuring parts and assembly. Second, unlike any other design the community had seen, it did not depend on having access to any parts that are restricted within the EU.
Out of curiosity and due to the outbreak of COVID-19 granting me some spare time, I opted to make an FGC-9 with a 16-inch barrel to meet the legal requirements in the U.S. Most parts were indeed 3D printed. When I began, I had well over a year of experience operating my 3D printer. I also spent hours procuring parts, drilling, epoxying and assembling. I even had to teach myself how to stick weld, and that took me a few attempts to get right. At some points, I made some changes to the design, like making some parts easier to drill or more modular. Once I had tested the design changes, I shared them back to the community.
Despite all these hoops I jumped through to legally make a rifle, nearly all of them were completely unnecessary. In the U.S., the only “regulated” part of a firearm is its frame or lower receiver. That is the only part that would require a license and serialization to give or sell to anyone else. The National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) would be mandatory for anyone buying one as well. On the contrary, for my FGC-9, that part was easily and legally 3D printable. That is where the controversy comes in.
If a firearm is part of a crime scene, its serial number can be checked in databases of firearms reported stolen or the relatively few firearms registered under the National Firearms Act of 1934. If it is not in one of those databases, the manufacturer of the firearm will be contacted and asked who they sold it to. That distributor or wholesaler who purchased it will be asked who they sold it to, and so on, until they find who purchased it legitimately; whereas there is no paper trail for a homemade firearm, or “ghost gun,” and there is no reason or obligation to apply a serial number to it. What good could it possibly do?
It can be said that American home gunsmithing exists on a spectrum. Some are more interested in assembling guns like Lego sets for grown-ups and some are more interested in procuring parts themselves. In the U.S., it is common to find incomplete frames or lower receivers for sale. Those parts only require a few cavities or tabs of metal or plastic be milled out or filed away for it to become both a functional and “regulated” part. All the other parts of the gun can be bought and sold like wrapped candy, no questions asked. This can be drawn to those who prefer assembling firearms like Lego sets.
On the other side of the spectrum, predicated on making firearms from the ground up, has been continually growing. It has even spawned its own subculture of people determined to flaunt gun restrictions in other countries. While I am not going to condone violating the law in those other countries, I am intrigued with its immunity to potentially reckless legislative decisions here in the U.S. No matter what laws are passed and remain upheld, there is nothing that could have practically stopped me from making an FGC-9.
Regardless, if a law were to pass and remain upheld requiring I serialize and register my FGC-9 with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), I will.
If a law were to pass and remain upheld tomorrow that I surrender it, I will.
Sadly, both of these laws would be tone-deaf to what the goal of the FGC-9 project actually was. Despite the fact that making a firearm at home does not require jumping through as many hoops as I did, I was set on proving the futility of such a law if it were to go into effect. Whether homemade firearms or “ghost guns” are legal at this point is irrelevant. Whether the other components of a firearm are easy to acquire is also irrelevant. The fact of the matter is, with the FGC-9 as proof, it is now fundamentally impossible to prevent people from making their own semi-automatic firearms, and this community is growing.
Those determined to flaunt existing or prospective gun prohibition have completed a handful of other projects. For some examples, a guide was recently released on procuring ammunition by recycling used 9mm casings and using Hilti nail gun blanks to reactivate them. Another guide explains how to twist a spring found in a 30-round magazine for an AR-15. As ammunition availability and magazine capacity are both precarious issues in the U.S., these guides are nice to have on hand. A second iteration of the FGC-9 is also in the works, which I would be happy to participate in the closed beta test for. On the more Lego-like end of the spectrum, there are countless 3D printable frames, lower receivers or accessories to test if you are legally eligible!
Back to my point, the idea of prohibiting homemade firearms or “ghost guns” would be futile, as it ignores the fact they are made with the intention of flaunting restrictions. Historically, the laws regarding the commerce of most firearm parts have been incredibly loose in the U.S., but even if that changes, the home gunsmithing community will always find a work-around. Because of that dedication, it can be promised that the right of the American people to keep and bear arms will not and fundamentally can no longer be infringed.
Daniel Eisenstein is a junior in management information systems.
