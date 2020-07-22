Intolerance!
I’m hearing about it a lot these days. I recently attended a meeting where someone very passionately advocated for a “Zero tolerance policy for intolerance.” I stuttered to object on the basis of the statement’s self-contradiction. But I realized there was more to my objection than the logical error.
Was it the premise of the policy that bothered me or did the person misunderstand the word “tolerance?"
If I may? A quick Google search of “tolerance” returns these definitions: “Allow the existence, occurrence, or practice of (something that one does not necessarily like or agree with) without interference.” And “Accept or endure (someone or something unpleasant or disliked) with forbearance.”
With these definitions, the policy would have been difficult to enforce on the intended target. For instance, the “intolerant” label was being applied to people whose opinions are identified with a long list of pejoratives, “phobic” suffixes, “anti” prefixes, “far” hyphenations and “neo” modifiers, despite really being none of these things. But we’ll just refer to them as “Phobics” for ease of discussion.
You might be asking “Is this guy seriously telling me we’re supposed to tolerate phobics!? They’re intolerant!”
Well, despite these phobics’ ostensibly insensitive feelings about certain things, they are in fact tolerant! Remember the definition provided above? Though these phobics harbor seemingly wrong opinions about things and though they might voice their opinions, they allow these things to continue without interference. Isn’t that great!?
Now that we can tolerate one another let’s ask, "What makes these people harbor such ideas yet remain tolerant?”
For many it’s a form of spirituality. You see, the traditional religion of the phobics teaches that reality was laid out according to a design, perhaps something like Plato’s Realm of Forms. As such, human life is best lived according to a design or fundamental form. Yoda might say this brings balance to the Force. The phobic concept of maintaining balance is called “morality.”
Unfortunately, modern culture has slammed the door shut on this way through life. Instead the sewer lids are opened beneath us and we’re carried away on flotsam of stained ideologies and used groups. We can’t claw back out from the undertow of our own dogma even if we want to try that old door.
A Way Out
However, it turns out the sewer is just a lazy river taking you in endless circles. Every once in a while you see the opening above you. You used to have no interest in it but after so long in this dark hole you begin to wonder about it. You pull yourself away from the pile of garbage you’ve been clinging to, time it just right and grab the lowest rung of the ladder! You heave yourself up onto the rough concrete and see that door! The door to the Way!
But you can’t walk… All that time in the sewer with all that garbage. You’re nauseous, confused and your heart is full of a subterranean darkness. All sorts of misapplied labels cloud your vision. Unexpectedly, four men show up and see your wrecked, broken form. Open sores… The smell… You look awful but the men don’t seem to be bothered.
The men introduce themselves. They tell you their names are Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. They help you up. One of them gives you his coat and they lead you slowly over to that door. For a moment you think you’re being crazy. You never wanted to go through that door before. You’ve met other people who talked about it but they had flaws and so you dismissed this Way.
But Matthew looks at you and says reassuringly, “This is the Way” and he points to the door.
You relax a little bit. Then Mark says, “Here, let me show you the Way.” The door looks heavy but he opens it easily. You look closely. It’s not what you expected but you begin to understand. You see the Way is paved with love and forgiveness. There are narrow places marked by discipline and self-denial but they only seem to inspire you more. There’s so much beyond the door but your eyes need time to adjust before you can make sense of it.
All of a sudden Luke says, “What are you waiting for? The Way is open for you!” You look at yourself and see you’re healed and clean! You step forward with new strength.
As you step through the door John puts his hand on your shoulder and says, “Don’t worry... keep going and you’ll meet Him on the Way.” You nod and smile to him. The lid on the sewer has been replaced. You realize now the sewer was just a projection of your former self. That former self is gone, replaced by a joyful new you!
In the distance something shines brighter than the sun. You’re no longer hesitant at all. In fact, you can’t wait to meet Him!
Dan Burns is a graduate student in biochemistry.
