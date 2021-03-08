white house

Columnist Jacob Mauren deems the filibuster an inadequate procedure in legislation. 

Congress is frustrating. It seems no substantial bills can ever get passed and the institution is never able to fulfill its duties. Even winning a majority of both chambers seems to get a cause nowhere. Why is this?

The biggest culprit is the filibuster. This sometimes-glorified procedure has the ability to kill many bills before they can reach the floor. The filibuster, in its modern form, basically has been boiled down to needing 60 votes in the Senate to move to a vote on a bill. This gives a minority party considerable leverage in determining what gets passed in the Senate. 

The filibuster wasn't even created on purpose. Its roots are traced back to 1806, when Aaron Burr attempted to streamline the Senate rule books. He convinced the Senate to drop some of the lesser-used motions and ended up erasing the rule allowing a simple majority to end debate, as it had previously worked and still happens in the House today. So this filibuster does not exist to encourage robust debate, it's an oversight. It was such an overlooked loophole that a filibuster was not used for 30 years after it was created. 

You may have seen videos of Rand Paul or Ted Cruz speaking for hours on the Senate floor about nonsense to block voting. Maybe you have even heard of the film “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” which depicts an average man heroically speaking for hours in a filibuster. Scenes like these lead many people to think someone must speak for the entirety of a filibuster, and it makes me think, why don't Democrats just force Republicans to make fools of themselves on the Senate floor? But the ridiculous reality is that no one even needs to speak to filibuster modern bills. As long as a single opposing senator monitors the Senate chamber, it can sit in “debate.”

This is why it is time for the filibuster to die.

Democrats have been pressured and have at times expressed willingness to end this tradition. At first, I was hesitant to support this myself. What would happen if the party lost even a single seat of the Senate in 2022? We only won a majority thanks to a miracle in Georgia. Eventually, I accepted a move like this could very well backfire on Democrats but is still a necessary risk. 

What is the point in winning a majority if you waste it to honor some ancient rule that was created on accident? The party won to make the big changes this country needs. We are not going to create tax reform, invest in infrastructure or raise the minimum wage by bowing to some outdated mistake. The American people will never get the change they deserve and vote for. 

Killing this procedure is often called the nuclear option, signaling it is a breakdown in bipartisan cooperation, but I view it as a return to how the Senate was meant to work. Our government was built to protect against majority abuse but not to allow minority rule. 

Again, Democrats are certain to lose control of Congress in the future, and a Republican Congress will undoubtedly roll back some changes. But I believe two steps forward, one step back is better than standing in place for eternity. If the Democrats truly have put forth the better policy, the people will judge them and allow them to continue to progress.

jacob mauren profile pic.png

Columnist Jacob Mauren is a sophomore in political science. 

Opinion Policies

Editorials are longer opinion pieces that are written by a group of community members recruited across campus who address relevant issues on a local, national and international level. Editorials are research-based. The purpose of the Editorial Board is to promote discussion concerning relevant issues in the community while advising on possible solutions. Topics are chosen via relevancy and interests of the members, which are then discussed by the Editorial Board in order to reach a general consensus concerning the topic or issue.

Feedback policy

If you have a grievance concerning the content or argument of the Editorial Board, please contact either Opinion Editor Peyton Hamel (peyton.hamel@iowastatedaily.com) or the Editorial Board as a whole (editorialboard@iowastatedaily.com). Those wanting to respond to editorials can also submit a letter to the editor through the Iowa State Daily website or by emailing the letter to Opinion Editor Peyton Hamel (peyton.hamel@iowastatedaily.com) or Editor-in-Chief Sage Smith (sage.smith@iowastatedaily.com).

Column Policy

Columns are hyper-specific to opinion and are written by only columnists employed by the Iowa State Daily. Columnists are unique because they have a specific writing day and only publish on those writing days. Each column undergoes a thorough editing process ensuring the integrity of the writer, and their claim is maintained while remaining research-based and respectful. Columns may be submitted from community members. These are labelled as “Guest Columns.” These contain similar research-based content and need to be at least 400 words in length. The following requirements should be met: first and last name, email and relation or position to Iowa State. Emails must be tied to the submitted guest column or it will not be accepted or published. Pseudonyms are prohibited and the writer will be banned from submissions.

Read our full Opinion Policies here. Updated on 10/7/2020

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.