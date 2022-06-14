Hello again everyone. As my time at Iowa State comes to an end, I have found much to reflect on these past years of my life.
The adjustment from high school to college was a culture shock I had never experienced before. Coming from private education, I really had a limited amount of exposure to the outside world. There were people, cultures and ideas that I had never come across before coming to Iowa State. I felt that I had such a small gauge of the world after about a week here, and I was very eager to explore and learn more about others.
Throughout the course of my studies at Iowa State, I had many different experiences and learned many lessons. Some were tougher than others, but nonetheless, I still prevailed.
I feel that sharing stories and experiences not only is a great way to help others out who may be dwelling on similar episodes but also a great way to help continue to develop myself and my intellectual and emotional responses to change.
For those reasons, I'm starting a series to submit here in the opinion section for the rest of the summer.
Within each letter of the series, I will introduce a habit or challenge that I had to overcome throughout the course of my college career. I will go in-depth about my emotions on certain issues I came across and how I overcame these challenges, whatever they might be.
I hope to have people tag along with me on this journey throughout the rest of the summer and learn from my triumphs and failures.
See you again soon!
