With the middle point of the fall semester coming lickety-split, some students at Iowa State may think it is too late to get involved on campus. On the contrary, right now is the best time to join new clubs, participate in Intramural Sports, try new foods and to call your grandma.
Iowa State has a bustling club community with over 900 participants! No matter your passion, there is a club for you to join — and they are always looking for new members. Clubs are a great way to meet new people while building or working on new skills. Just remember, DO NOT FORGET to call your grandma and tell her about these new friendships and how much fun you are having.
Intramural sports are another great way to make new relationships while trying to gain clout by obtaining the coveted championship shirt. This competition society holds all types of sports, from the traditional basketball and flag football to new sports trends like bouldering and spike ball. However, DO NOT FORGET to call your number one fan, who cannot wait to hear how great your college experience is going.
Ames also has a bustling food scene with numerous tasty and trendy restaurants. Places like Cafe Beaudelaire or Szechuan House could be great places to try new genres of food at decent prices. While for date night, top-tier places like Provisions or The Cafe are always happy to provide fantastic dining experiences for you and your special someone. With all these great options, DO NOT FORGET to call your grandma, who most likely watches a little too much Food Network.
The hustle and bustle of the fall semester can be overwhelming for many students. Through all the assignments, tests and quizzes, it may seem impossible to find the time for a conversation with your family members at home. But please, take this writer’s opinion and call your grandmother right now, because I wish I could.
Opinion Policies
Editorials are longer opinion pieces that are written by a group of community members recruited across campus who address relevant issues on a local, national and international level. Editorials are research-based. The purpose of the Editorial Board is to promote discussion concerning relevant issues in the community while advising on possible solutions. Topics are chosen via relevancy and interests of the members, which are then discussed by the Editorial Board in order to reach a general consensus concerning the topic or issue.
Columns are hyper-specific to opinion and are written by only columnists employed by the Iowa State Daily. Columnists are unique because they have a specific writing day and only publish on those writing days. Each column undergoes a thorough editing process ensuring the integrity of the writer, and their claim is maintained while remaining research-based and respectful.
Columns may be submitted from community members. These are labelled as “Guest Columns.” These contain similar research-based content and need to be at least 400 words in length. The following requirements should be met: first and last name, email and relation or position to Iowa State. Emails must be tied to the submitted guest column or it will not be accepted or published. Pseudonyms are prohibited and the writer will be banned from submissions.
