Everyone I encountered today at work, customers and coworkers alike, was smiling. I felt pretty giddy myself! I have been a barista at Starbucks for two years now — it actually feels like forever, especially when you can make orders like it's second nature.
Half the job at Starbucks is making sure your customer service skills are to the tee. I wish I could count how many times I geeked over a dog at the window because it made me happy seeing the owners' faces light up. There were these three adorable Pomeranians....
Today, life felt a little normal. Or, rather, our new normal. Yes, I had a mask on my face that was suffocatingly hot for four and a half hours, but people were smiling today and they were smiling about being about living their lives. I saw a few of my favorite customers roll through and they were happier today than they were the past few weeks.
Folks, this really is a good sign. We are adapting to this new normal in a world that's getting a little brighter. LGBTQ+ rights were supported yesterday. Black and Brown lives are getting more of the justice and equality they need. Health systems across the country are questioning their structures. This is a REALLY good sign.
I began my sociology class yesterday, and a few thoughts crossed my mind that brought true peace to my mind in the midst of the oddest and craziest year of the 21st century. We are byproducts of our environments and societies. How we feel, how we act and how we react to events or people around us is not under our complete control. I would even argue that a minute proportion of how we interact with the world is under our control.
You can look at this proposition in two ways: 1) terrifying or 2) you can't blame or shame yourself for every little detail of your life. I choose the latter. It made me feel a lot better about what's happening in my life; it also made me remember that I should go with the flow of life. It's a lot more enjoyable that way.
(Disclaimer: this claim does not mean you can't help change the world and its surroundings. You are also an influence and a part of someone else's environment, so you are a part of an influencing society).
Our world is so small and interrelated. It's hard to escape, but who would want to?
We are a part of something so much bigger and more important than ourselves. Why not just live and do the best we can?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.