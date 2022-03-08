The Ames YWCA will be holding their annual women of Achievement event Thursday evening honoring nine women throughout the Ames and Iowa State communities.
“The YWCA’s Women of Achievement Awards and Ceremony is truly inspiring,” said Angela Merrick, Executive Director of the YWCA Ames at ISU. “People cry, laugh, cheer, and leave the event asking themselves what more they can do for their community, social justice, and women empowerment.”
The nine women being honored are:
- Alexis Dant (Young Woman of Tomorrow)
- Cara Stone (Literacy Empowerment)
- Constance P. Hargrave (Education)
- Erica Moscoso (Young Woman of Tomorrow)
- Ellyn Grimm (Entrepreneurship)
- Maya Bartel (Allyship)
- Michèle Schaal (Education)
- Sydney Paris (Student Leader)
- Angela Martinez (YWCA Scholarship Awardee)
This year's event will be held virtually and streamed on YouTube at 6 p.m. Organizations that are interested in being a sponsor for the event can contact Merrick at amerrick@iastate.edu. More information about the YWCA can be found at ywcaames.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.