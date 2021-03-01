The Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) club will host Iowa state Republican Sen. Jim Carlin in Tuesday's meeting as he has recently just announced his plan to run for U.S. Senate. The YAF meets at 8 p.m. Tuesdays in room 305 of Carver Hall.
Carlin announced he will run for the U.S. Senate seat against Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley. Carlin is a senator representing District 3. Grassley has held the position since 1980, making him the longest-running U.S. senator in Iowa history.
Grassley has yet to make a comment on if he is running again and says he won’t make the decision until the fall. Carlin has been involved with several programs such as veteran affairs and human resources committees.
Vice President Laura Emery said Young Americans for Freedom is a unique student organization that focuses mainly on conservatism. The club has nearly 100 members in only its second year on campus.
“Our main goal at Young Americans for Freedom is to advocate conservatism and a limited government,” Emery said. “It gives students an opportunity to be a part of something bigger than themselves.”
Emery has been a part of Young Americans for Freedom since she helped create the first chapter at her high school in Ames, Iowa. Emery said Young Americans for Freedom is open to any student interested in learning and establishing conservative ideals.
The Young Americans for Freedom focus on a wide range of campus initiatives, such as the 9/11: Never Forget Project, Freedom Week and the GPA Redistribution Contest, among others and by hosting prominent conservative speakers.
