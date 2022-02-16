Editor’s Note: The Iowa State Daily would like to make it clear that no charges have been filed in this investigation as of the time of publication. The Iowa State Daily does not name victims of sexual violence without the victim’s explicit consent.
Content Warning: This article contains information and accusations of sexual assault. Sensitive content may follow.
Former Iowa State men's basketball player Xavier Foster is no longer viewed as a potential suspect in an ongoing Ames police department sexual assault investigation according to the Des Moines Register Wednesday evening.
Foster was dismissed from the Iowa State men's basketball team in October of 2021 for unspecified reasons, but head coach T.J. Otzelberger made reference to the program has high standards to uphold.
“We hold our program to high standards. and there are expectations that our student-athletes be accountable both on and off the court,” Otzelberger said in the October 2021 release announcing Foster’s dismissal from the program. “After much consideration, I have decided that this is necessary as we continue to build our culture.”
Ames Police Investigations Commander Dan Walter could not be reached for comment Wednesday by the Iowa State Daily.
Foster's name was mentioned as the perpetrator of an alleged sexual assault that took place off-campus in October 2020. Court documents show the Ames Police Department executed a search warrant to collect an oral DNA sample from Foster's apartment on June 23 to compare it with DNA found on the reported victim.
In a statement given to the Des Moines Register Wednesday, Walter said Ames PD will not be moving forward with charges against Xavier Foster because "evidence has suggested Foster is no longer is a suspect."
"The case is still under investigation. Evidence has suggested that (Foster) no longer is a suspect," Walter told the Register Wednesday.
Foster did not respond to a request to comment Wednesday from the Iowa State Daily.
