The Iowa State Writing and Media Center will host a Writing and Wellness retreat for students Friday.
“It's a great chance for students to have a free session to focus on wellbeing and setting writing goals,” Rachel McKenny, assistant director of the Writing and Media Center said.
The retreat will be held from 9 a.m. to noon in Hixson-Lied 0060. A breakfast of fruit and coffee will also be provided starting at 8:30 a.m.
The retreat will help both graduate and undergraduate students develop writing and wellness skills.
“The retreat will feature brief presentations about how to manage stress, increase productivity and create a sustainable work/life balance,” McKenny said.
McKenny said students will learn about self-care and academic success tips during the session.
Students can register for the retreat on the Writing and Media Center’s website.
Registration for the event will remain open until Friday, but participants should register by 5 p.m. Wednesday to be included in the count for food.
The Writing and Media Center will host several other retreat opportunities this semester. More information about upcoming events can be found on the center’s website.
