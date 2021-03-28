The Womxn* in Pre-Law Club (WIPL) is a new organization at Iowa State that focuses on preparing its members for law school and their future careers.
WIPL became a recognized student organization earlier this semester and recently held its first meeting March 23.
Gillian Coult, a sophomore in supply chain management and president of the club, explained the mission behind WIPL and how they intend to combat stereotypes in the law field.
“With the law field historically being one of the most male-dominated and least diverse career fields in the world, our purpose is to help members succeed in their future, whether it be at law school or in their career as a lawyer,” Coult said. “In the future, we will hold meetings with guest speakers from a variety of different backgrounds as well as meetings focusing on empowerment and breaking stereotypes in the law field.”
WIPL makes its approach of inclusivity and empowerment very clear in its mission.
"Our executive board is very passionate about inclusion, empowerment and beating the odds and we recognize that as a woman it can be more difficult to pursue a male-dominated field,” Macey Hofer, a sophomore in linguistics and social media manager for WIPL, said.
One of WIPL’s main goals is to prepare its members for law school. Hofer explained some of the ways they plan to do this.
“We are planning on having guest speakers talk about what they wish they would have known in school and about the admissions process so our members can get an inside look, and we are hoping to host and attend resume workshops and LSAT information sessions,” Hofer said. “We will be utilizing the resource of our community to find those who know more than us and are willing to give us some of that information. We also hope to make WIPL a space for our members to discuss concerns while they are on the prelaw field, hoping we can address those or get the member connected to someone who can.”
Even though WIPL is a law-based club, it is open to all majors and interests. Natalia Gamboa, a sophomore in psychology and the club secretary, explained opportunities available for individuals who may not be interested in pursuing law.
“While many elements of WIPL focus on preparing womxn for a career in law, there are opportunities for people that are not interested in a career in law,” Gamboa said. “We have a public relations executive position, as well as professional and empowering workshops that can help in any career."
Gamboa also explained what makes WIPL different from other law clubs.
“We are more than a prelaw club, as we strive to form the activities to better each member in a professional and personal setting,” Gamboa said. "WIPL allows for open conversations and expression of opportunities.”
As a new organization, WIPL has been working to gain new members. Ashton Randolph, a sophomore in electrical engineering and WIPL’s treasurer, explained the steps WIPL is taking to reach students who may be interested in joining the club.
“Since we are new, recruiting members so far has mostly been by word of mouth. Talking to our friends in different organizations such as sororities to get the word out about WIPL,” Randolph said. “We also have been active on our social media @isuwipl and will be attending the ClubFest in the fall.”
Coult went on to explain why students should join WIPL.
“People should join WIPL because it is a place to learn from professionals and one another about the LSAT, law school, success in one's future career and more, all while making connections with others and having fun,” Coult said.
Hofer added, “at the core, we all value inclusivity and dedication and I think those two things will help us make WIPL a great environment. We are here for you and we want what is best for you, and I think that this supportive group could be a great choice to make in college.”
