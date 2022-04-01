Iowa State’s Women and Gender Studies program will be hosting a spring conference this Saturday titled “Mobilizing the Intersections of Power and Justice.”
“We invite all women, gender and sexuality studies units across the state to join us in examining the continued intersectional research and action that is happening across the state,” the conference’s website states. “All undergraduate and graduate students throughout Iowa are invited to participate in the conference through presentation of original research, creative work, pedagogy, activism and/or thematic pieces on feminism, sexuality and gender.”
The conference, lasting from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., will feature multiple presentations, but it will also include keynote speaker Lina-Maria Murillo.
Murillo, an assistant professor in the departments of gender, women’s, and sexuality studies, history, and Latina/o/x studies at the University of Iowa, will be discussing reproductive access and health care in Iowa. The presentation is titled “Reproductive Justice Now!: A Historical Approach.”
The event, which will take place in the Student Innovation Center on campus, is free and open to the public, but registration is required. The event’s agenda is listed below.
8:30a.m.-9:00a.m.: Conference Registration and Breakfast, RM 1118
9:00a.m.-9:30a.m.: Welcome
- Dr. Ann Oberhauser, Director, Women’s and Gender Studies, ISU
- Ren Jahn, English and WGS Major, ISU
- Dr. Toyia Younger, Senior Vice President for Student Affairs, ISU
9:45a.m. -11:00a.m.: Session 1
1A: Communities and Spaces, RM 2206, Moderator: Dr. Rachel Meyers
- Lebeeha Rehaman, “Social Preservation of Purity of Women in Ancient Greece and Modern Society,” Iowa State University
- Melina Bakhshalizadeh, Charlie Frey, Madison Mason, Somerle Rhiner, Nehal Sankaranthi, “The Iowa State Food Pantry and How It Serves the International Community,” Iowa State University
- Mae Murphy, “The Fortress: Visualizing Ecofeminist Futures Through Witchcraft,” Iowa State University
1B: Politicized Bodies, RM 3204, Moderator: Christiana Langenberg
- Peter Larsen, “The Politics of Natural Hairstyles: A cultural and legal history,” University of Iowa
- Trinity Jones, “Mother,” “Poem for a Lady Who Knows What She Wants,” “How Do You Describe a Thing,” and “Search for Beauty,” Iowa State University
- Mariana Russo, “When?,” Iowa State University
1C: Crafting Culture, RM 4202, Moderator: Dr. Susan Stewart
- Joshua Simon, “Luis Estévez: Fashion, Elegance, and Exoticization,” Iowa State University
- Makenna Brunson, Brittney Colburn, Elizabeth Jones, Molly Moe, “Community-Supported Accessibility,” Iowa State University
- Emma Carlson, “If You Want Something Done Right, Do It Yourself: Combatting the Trauma of Queerbaiting as Via Fanworks,” Central College
11:15a.m.-12:30p.m.: Session 2
2A: Access and Inclusion: the Diversity of Disability, RM 2206
- Jamie Niman, “Access and Inclusion: the Diversity of Disability,” a Workshop by Iowa State University Student Accessibility Services
2B: Challenging Ideas of Femininity, RM 3204, Moderator: Dr. Valerie Billing
- Josie McCarty, “The Devil, Lilith, and The Tooth Fairy Walk into a Bar…,” Iowa State University
- Anika Faro, “Dido, Compulsory Heterosexuality, and the Lesbian Continuum,” Central College
- Daphne Brewer, “Estrogen, Gender and the Environment: Towards a Transfeminine Ecology,” Iowa State University
2C: Cultivating Inclusion, RM 4202, Moderator: Dr. Abby Dubisar
- Britt Jungck, “Reframing Pedagogy: Exploring nontraditional teaching practices to create more representative classrooms,” Iowa State University
- David Wahl, “ADVANCE Midwest Partnership: How to build a collaborative, cross-institutional partnership,” Iowa State University
- Kate Budziak, Alex Klein, Morgan Laviolette, Ashleigh O’Brien, Katelynn Pinkman, “Iowan Free and Reduced Lunch Programs and Socioeconomic Access,” Iowa State University
12:30p.m.-2:00p.m.: Lunch and Keynote Speaker
Lunch will be picked up in RM 1118 at 12:30pm, and Keynote Address will start at 1pm in RM 0114
- Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez, Journalism and WGS, ISU
- Dr. Lina-Marie Murillo, “Reproductive Justice Now!: A Historical Approach”
- Assistant Professor, Departments of Gender, Women’s, and Sexuality Studies, History, and Latina/o/x Studies, University of Iowa
2:15p.m.-3:30p.m.: Session 3
3A: Circuits of Masculinity, RM 2206, Moderator: Dr. Cassandra Collier
- Nancy Gebhart, “Painting the Patriarchy: White Supremacy in the Portrait Tradition,” Iowa State University
- Alex Peralta Cornejo, “Tenderness and Masculinity: an academic love letter for Tom,” University of Iowa
- Kyra Streck, Daphne Brewer, Sam Clement, Carolina Vieira Marasciulo, and Natalie Shimp, “Let’s Make ‘Em Squeal,” Iowa State University
3B: Enacting Feminist Change, RM 3204, Moderator: Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez
- Morrgan Zmolek, “And then This,” “Lies,” and “Becoming Alyssa,” Iowa State University
- Ashleigh O’Brien, “A Love Letter to Feminism,” Iowa State University
- Stephanie Gibb-Clark, “Figuring New Plateaus: Step(pe)s Between Posthuman and anarcho- Feminisms,” Iowa State University
