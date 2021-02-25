Iowa State is looking to make winter courses available during the 2021-22 school year.
When winter courses for the 2020-21 school year were first announced, a committee of 14 members worked with six subcommittees under the title of Executive Planning Committee. Although this committee has formally completed their work, discussions are currently going on about making winter courses a staple at Iowa State.
Beate Schmittmann, dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and chair of the Executive Planning Committee, said no official decision has been reached.
“The schedule for the 2021-22 academic year is currently a topic of discussion,” Schmittmann said. “Various options are being discussed with different groups on campus. We hope to have a decision soon.”
When asked about how many courses would be offered during the winter session, Schmittmann said it would depend on the goals of future winter sessions.
“We know that most students who took winter session courses were looking to satisfy requirements for their programs of study,” she said.
Sophie Adams, sophomore in global resource systems, took two winter courses during Winter Break.
“I took [winter courses] to get four credits out of the way,” she said. “I am on the GI Bill right now as a military kid, so it was free. I don’t think I would take them again, but I like the idea of having the option every year.”
Schmittmann’s team found most faculty and students are interested in the prospect of having winter courses every year.
“We surveyed faculty and students who participated in the winter session,” Schmittmann said. “Overwhelmingly, they said that they were able to accomplish learning goals and are interested in future winter sessions.”
If a permanent winter session is approved by Iowa’s Board of Regents, Schmittmann encourages students to take advantage of winter courses.
“[Winter courses] give students the opportunity to move more quickly toward graduation, make it easier to complete a minor or second major or catch up on a course that turned out to be challenging in the fall semester,” Schmittmann said.
