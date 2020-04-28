Iowa State President Wendy Wintersteen addressed the Iowa State faculty and staff detailing her plans to move forward through the COVID-19 pandemic while planning for the fall semester in an email on April 28.
Wintersteen started by praising the Iowa State community for adjusting and transitioning to virtual learning quickly.
“In the past six weeks, the Iowa State University community has responded to the COVID-19 crisis with creativity, innovation, and flexibility,” Wintersteen said in an email. “I feel very proud of our faculty and staff, who quickly translated more than 6,000 courses to virtual instruction. Students have moved home and maintained their education and engagement with faculty, advisors, and staff. Research programs have made necessary adjustments to continue or temporarily suspend activity. Essential services have continued on campus through necessary operational staff. Extension and Outreach faculty and staff have responded to community needs statewide.”
Wintersteen has named an Executive Committee for Fall Planning that is tasked with creating plans to safely reinstate teaching and research programs on campus in the upcoming fall semester.
“This Executive Committee will focus on classroom teaching, academic support, residence halls and dining, health and safety, and research support," Wintersteen said in an email.
The committee is chaired by John Lawrence, vice president for Extension and Outreach with additional members as follows:
• Erin Baldwin, assistant vice president for student health and wellness and director of Thielen Student Health Center.
• Kristen Constant, interim vice president and chief information officer for IT Services Office of CIO.
• Kristi Darr, interim vice president for University Human Resources.
• Sam Easterling, James L. and Katherine S. Melsa dean for the College of Engineering.
• Pete Englin, assistant vice president for Student Affairs and director of Residence.
• Surya Mallapragada, associate vice president for research and distinguished professor of chemical and biological engineering.
• Michael Newton, associate vice president for public safety and chief of police.
• Michael Norton, university counsel.
• Clayton Oliver, emergency manager for Environmental Health and Safety.
• James Roth, covault distinguished professor of Veterinary Medicine and director of Center for Food Security and Public Health.
• Rob Schweers, director of communications, Office of the Senior Vice President Provost.
• Reginald Stewart, vice president for Diversity and Inclusion.
• Bonnie Whalen, associate vice president for Institutional Financial Strategy.
“I appreciate the support of our faculty and staff as we begin this effort to create a plan for the start of the academic year,” Wintersteen said in an email.
For any ideas or questions related to the process, Wintersteen said to email fall20plans@iastate.edu.
Wintersteen additionally touched on Gov. Kim Reynolds’ recent announcement that businesses in select counties in Iowa will be allowed to resume limited operations.
“Governor Reynolds announced yesterday that some businesses in 77 Iowa counties, including Story County, may consider resuming limited operations on Friday, May 1,” Wintersteen said in an email. “This pertains to restaurants, fitness centers, retail stores, and libraries. At this time, we are not making any changes to how we are operating the university; however, we are considering next steps and will share more information soon.”
Wintersteen announced a second virtual town hall as the administration’s next step.
“[J]oin me and other senior leaders at 2 p.m., Monday, May 4, for the second virtual Town Hall meeting with faculty and staff,” Wintersteen said in an email. “The one-hour Town Hall will be held via Webex events.”
Attendees can join the Webex meeting here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.