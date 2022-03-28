The Graduate and Professional Student Senate promoted the upcoming Graduate and Professional Student Wellness Week and heard from speakers in their monthly meeting on Monday evening.
The Wellness Week, taking place from April 4-7, includes events on social, environmental, financial and physical wellness.
Graduate Health and Wellness Chair Abbey Boyd, a graduate student majoring in food science and human nutrition, said some of the events need a previous sign-up that is available on the GPSS website.
“It will be a really great opportunity to catch up with some other graduate students and take advantage of some cool wellness resources,” she said.
Guest speakers for the night included Adam Lawrence, interdisciplinary writing consultant at Center for Communication Excellence, as well as president and vice president elect of Student Government Jacob Ludwig, a senior majoring in economics and political science and Jaden Ahlrichs, a senior majoring in global resource systems and horticulture.
Lawrence gave a presentation to notify about the Center for Communication Excellence’s upcoming workshops and seminars with this semester's focus being on job materials. The Center for Communication Excellence also offers a walk-in clinic for direct help this semester.
“We are a free source for you to develop communication skills,” Lawrence said. “So if you have any communication needs whatsoever– speaking, writing, all of the above and everything in between– we are here to help you out.”
Ludwig and Ahlrichs spoke about their plan to strengthen the work between GPSS and the Student Government.
“A big issue for us is going to be outreaching the next year, making sure that when we’re working on things, we are including GPSS leadership,” Ludwig said. “So that whatever issue we are working on with the administration, we kind of are working as a cohesive unit and can have the maximum impact.”
GPSS President Chelsea Iennarella-Servantez, a graduate student majoring in biomedical and animal sciences, said that there has been a lot of inaction in many aspects of the university, including the GPSS.
“We have an incredible responsibility, and more so, opportunity to basically unite our voices and speak for gradual students and professional students [...] and kind of unite as one voice and make a substantial change going forward,” she said.
GPSS will meet again on April 25 in the College of Veterinary Medicine.
