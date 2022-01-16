Iowa State’s bi-annual WelcomeFest event will welcome students back to campus Wednesday in the Great Hall of the Memorial Union.
The free event will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and will feature a variety of vendors, including Ames businesses and Iowa State departments.
According to the Student Engagement website, “WelcomeFest provides local businesses and community organizations from the Ames community, along with ISU departments, an opportunity to engage with ISU students and showcase their services.”
Approximately 50 vendors will be in attendance to give away free items and provide students with information about their services. Vendors include Campustown Apartments, ISU Dining, Domino’s, Overflow Thrift Store, Reiman Gardens and more.
WelcomeFest is free for all Iowa State students and registration is not required to attend. Attendees are encouraged to wear a face covering to the event.
A full list of vendors can be found on the Student Activities Center website.
